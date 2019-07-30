Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were too cute for words as they showed some sweet PDA during a movie date. The honeymoon isn’t over for these two.

Life is just as sweet as ever for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. The newlyweds, who got married seven weeks ago in Montecito, California, were spotted on a romantic yet casual date night in Los Angeles on July 29, and they couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces. Katherine, 29, and Chris, 40, headed out to a movie theater in the LA neighborhood Pacific Palisades to catch Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The couple, who married on June 8, displayed some sweet PDA on their way to their car, Katherine walking with her arm wrapped around Chris’ waist, Chris with his arm draped over her shoulder. They didn’t look so happy to see photographers capturing the moment, though.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the author and the Guardians of the Galaxy star out and about since returning from their lavish honeymoon in Hawaii. Chris got officially welcomed into the family by spending the Fourth of July at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Katherine’s great uncle on her mom, Maria Shriver‘s side of the family was former President John F. Kennedy. He posed in a massive group photo with the Kennedy clan, and even snapped a cute pic of Katherine with her cousins, as noted by her Instagram caption, “Incredible photography by my love @prattprattpratt.

Another special guest at the Fourth of July bash? Chris’ six-year-old son, Jack Pratt! Chris shares Jack with his ex-wife, Mom star Anna Faris; they’ve been amicable co-parents since their 2017 split. Jack looked like he was having a blast with his new stepmom, as the trio frolicked in the sand and surf at the beach during their holiday. So cute!

Of course, everyone wants to know when Katherine and Chris will make Jack a big brother. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the newlyweds have been talking over their family plans extensively! While they’ve both said they want “at least two” kiddos, when it will happen is up in the air. Katherine thinks waiting a couple years is best, because she “wants to have a couple years of married life under her belt and enjoy Chris as a couple.”