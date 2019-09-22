See Pic
Chris Pratt Holds Hands With Cute Son Jack, 7, While Out With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt was spotted spending some quality time with his adorable son Jack, 7, and his gorgeous wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as the trio enjoyed breakfast in Los Angeles together on Sept. 22.

Chris Pratt, 40, made it a family affair when he went to grab breakfast with his son Jack, 7, and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, in Los Angeles, CA on the morning of Sept. 22! The actor happily walked on the sidewalk while making his way to the restaurant and was seen holding Jack’s hand as Katherine walked beside them. They all looked casual but stylish in their outfits during the outing with Chris in a blue T-shirt and jeans, Katherine in a white button-down cardigan and jeans, and Jack in a graphic T-shirt and white pants. At some points, Chris and Jack exchanged many smiles and Chris and Katherine exchanged a warm embrace.

This isn’t the first time Chris has been seen with his cute tot and his lady love. Ever since the Everwood star married the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and Maria Shriver, 63, in June, they have been on numerous outings and Katherine seems to get along great with Jack, who Chris shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. The brunette beauty held Jack’s hand during Sunday brunch on Aug. 18 and before that, in early July, she was seen having fun with him and Chris on a Cape Cod beach.

In addition to spending time with Jack, the lovebirds have been seen on PDA-filled outings with just each other. One of their most recent date nights was on Aug. 31, when they went to A Votre Sante, a Mediterranean restaurant, for a bite to eat. They couldn’t help but smile and hold hands as they made their way to the location and if that wasn’t cute enough, they were totally twinning in black sweatshirts and jeans.

We love seeing Chris looking happy and in love with Katherine and his son Jack. Although it’s only been three months since the former bachelor got hitched, we’d say he’s looking truly comfortable with the way his life is!