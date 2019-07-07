Chris Pratt Goofs Around With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Son Jack, 6, At The Beach

Chris Pratt seemed to continue to enjoy his 4th of July weekend getaway at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, MA when he was seen having fun and acting goofy on the sand at a beach in Cape Cod with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his six-year-old son Jack.

Chris Pratt, 40, is loving the beautiful New England coast! The actor was seen having a blast at a beach in Cape Cod, MA this weekend with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and his son Jack, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. The adorable trio were all smiles as they frolicked on the sand and near the water during the outing and Chris even took a few moments to act silly by sticking his tongue out and giving a thumbs up to cameras. In the cute pics, Chris is wearing black swim trunks while Katherine is showing off a dark yellow one-piece bathing suit. Jack looked comfortable in a red, white, and black T-shirt and colorful patterned shorts. Check out the pics of Chris, Katherine, and Jack HERE!

Chris, Katherine and Jack’s summer outing comes just days after they celebrated the 4th of July at the Kennedy family compound. Chris and Jack made an appearance in the large Kennedy family photo, which was posted to Instagram by the late Robert F. Kennedy‘s daughter Kerry Kennedy, 59, and although the eye-catching pic features a lot of members, Chris was spotted smiling and posing with Katherine while a happy Jack was off posing near some other Kennedys. Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, 63, whose late mother was the sister of Robert, John F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy, was also in the photo.

Since Katherine is now officially Jack’s stepmom, that make the cute blond tot a part of the Kennedy family too and he already seems to be loving it. Before the latest holiday weekend, Chris and Katherine have been seen hanging out together on multiple occasions and always look like they’re having a great time. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, that Chris and Katherine would love to add to their brood with children of their own in the future. “Since [Katherine] comes from a big family she wants at least two and could be talked into having more,” the source said. “Chris has always wanted more kids especially for Jack. He would love to have his son have a brother or sister, or both in the near future.”