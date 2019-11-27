Gigi Hadid: How She Feels About Ex Tyler Cameron Hanging With Her Friends After Split

Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron has found himself in her circle of friends, hanging out with Kendall Jenner and other pals. We have how she feels about him getting close with her gang.

It has to be somewhat weird for Gigi Hadid, 24, to have seen her ex Tyler Cameron, 26, chilling out with pal Kendall Jenner, 24, at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Nov. 25. Given they were with a group of pals including Bachelor Nation stars, Dylan Barbour and Peter Weber, and Kar-Jenner pal, Stassie Karanikolaou. But this wasn’t a one time thing as Tyler hung out with Stassie and got flirty with her at a West Hollywood Club on Nov. 22, so he’s definitely in with the Kar-Jenner crew now.

“Gigi really doesn’t have any thoughts one way or the other if Tyler is hanging out with Kendall and her other friends. Before Gigi even started dating Tyler he was already in her circle of friends so it comes as no surprise that he’s spending time with a group of her friends at this point,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There were no hard feelings between them when they split, the relationship had simply run its course and she really does wish him all the best. Gigi is doing her own thing and is completely fine with Tyler doing his own, too.”

Gigi and Tyler started an online flirtation in July when he was still seen competing for Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette. She followed him on Instagram and he quickly followed her back. As soon as the show’s finale aired where Hannah cast him aside in favor of Jed Wyatt — who she later dumped when she found out he had a secret girlfriend back home — Tyler and Gigi got together.

Just six days after After the Final Rose aired, Gigi and Tyler were spotted grabbing drinks in Brooklyn on Aug. 4. He was photographed leaving her apartment in the morning numerous times and grew so close that Gigi brought Tyler to her grandmother’s funeral in The Netherlands on Sept. 5. But by early October the stunning couple had split.

“Gigi is the one that ended things with Tyler, there are no lingering feelings on her part and zero drama so she’s more than fine with him hanging with her friends,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “And if she’d been there with Kendall (at the Rams game) and Tyler had shown up she would have been cool with it, it’s a non-issue for her. And the same with whoever he dates next, Gigi really doesn’t care.”