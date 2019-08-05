‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler C. Reportedly Goes Out With Gigi Hadid Days After Hannah Reunion

Just three days after Tyler Cameron seemingly spent the night at Hannah Brown’s L.A. home, he was reportedly spotted enjoying time with Gigi Hadid in NYC!

Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette spent some quality time at the exclusive Soho House in New York City on August 4 — and he was reportedly joined by Gigi Hadid! Although photos are not allowed in the VIP club, one guest snapped a shot of the back of two patrons’ heads, and labeled the woman in the photo ‘GIGI HADID.’ Fans were quick to notice that the man she was with certainly looked like Tyler from the back, and that was confirmed by looking at videos he posted to his Instagram Story earlier in the day, in which he’s wearing the same striped shirt as the mystery man.

There is no confirmation that the woman in the pic is Gigi, and many fans were quick to point out that she had JUST been in Ohio at a John Mayer concert (via Instagram) hours earlier. However, others added that she could’ve easily gotten from Ohio to New York via private plane in a matter of hours, so it’s certainly a possibility. Plus, other guests at the Soho House tweeted that they saw the two together. Fans began shipping a possible romance between Gigi and Tyler in mid-July when they followed each other on Instagram. At the time, he was still in the running to be Hannah Brown’s final pick on The Bachelorette.

As fans of the show know, Hannah dumped Tyler at the final rose ceremony, and got engaged to Jed Wyatt instead. However, she ended her relationship with Jed five weeks later, after finding out he had a girlfriend at the time he left to film the show. All of this came out during the show’s live finale on July 30, and afterward, Hannah publicly asked Tyler to get a drink with her so they could reconnect.

Tyler took Hannah up on the offer, and he was photographed leaving her house on the morning of Aug. 2. It is not confirmed that they spent the night together, but he did have a small duffel bag with him, and she was wearing pajamas in the photos. Both Hannah and Tyler made it clear in post-show interviews that they were planning to get together to reconnect as friends first, so there is certainly no exclusivity between them. Still, fans were pretty disappointed to see that Tyler was possibly hanging out with Gigi so shortly after the reunion.

Meanwhile, Gigi split from her on/off boyfriend, Zayn Malik, again in 2018. The two started dating around the holidays in 2016, and first broke up in March 2018. However, just weeks later, they were spotted hanging out together — and even packing on the PDA — once again. The reconciliation was short-lived, though, and they broke up before the 2018 holidays.