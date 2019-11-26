Jada Pinkett Admits Will Smith Makes ‘Insensitive Comments’ About Daughter Willow’s Menstruation

There are no PMS jokes allowed in Jada Pinkett Smith’s household. The actress revealed how she and her 19-year-old daughter, Willow, ‘educate’ their ‘joker,’ Will.

Dad jokes need to be checked, too. That was the message of the Nov. 25 episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, since host Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, invited T.I., 39, and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, onto her show. T.I. even disappointed Planned Parenthood after saying his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, is ushered to “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” and the rapper revealed on the talk show that he apologized to his daughter. But the actress could understand how T.I. thought such a joke was A-OK, since she has to deal with a “joker” herself: her husband Will Smith, 51.

“I understood that because I’m in this house with Will and he be saying the craziest stuff,” Jada told T.I. on Monday’s talk show. She continued, “He don’t understand the level. And thank God he has me and he’s got [daughter] Willow [Smith]…we educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean?” Apparently, the Aladdin star is “one of those that likes to tell stories and sometimes goes too far,” Jada explained.

Will especially went too far when he joked about his 19-year-old daughter’s feminine issues, according to Jada. “Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it’s around menstruation or, you know, ‘You must be PMS-ing,’ and she’s like, ‘That right there, we not gon’ do that,'” Jada revealed on the talk show. With that, Jada concluded, “Every day, it’s a work in progress.”

On the show, T.I. explained that he “began to embellish and exaggerate” the hymen story, and he thought that “a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal.” T.I. was on the defense, because he also explained, “I never said I was in any exam room. Never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. Never said that [Deyjah’s] mother (Ms. Niko) wasn’t present. She was there every time. All of these things… it’s a false narrative.” T.I. originally made the gynecology jokes on the Nov. 5 episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast.