T.I.’s Daughter, Deyjah Harris, 18, Deletes Instagram After He Talks About Monitoring Her Hymen

Following her dad T.I.’s controversial comments about being taking her to the gynecologist, Deyjah previously unfollowed her dad on the social media platform.

Deyjah Harris is done with Instagram! The 18-year-old’s page “isn’t available” as of Sunday, Nov. 17 — meaning she completely deactivated her “princess_of_da_south” account, which boasted 1.5 million followers and 104 posts. The move comes after her dad T.I., 44, made controversial comments about taking her to the gynecologist to ensure her hymen is still intact. Previously, Deyjah — who is T.I’s oldest with R&B singer Ms. Niko, 39 — unfollowed her dad on Twitter and Instagram in the days after. A social media detox might be in order after the week she’s had!

Deyjah is understandably upset with her dad after the admission he made about her sexual health on the “Life Hacks” episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast last week. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he spilled to the hosts. Public reaction over the admission began almost immediately, spreading like wildfire on Twitter. While Deyjah hasn’t spoken out directly, her actions on social media say it all — and we an imagine she’s immensely embarrassed by her dad’s inappropriate comments.

Most the comments — including the ones on Deyjah’s Instagram — were expressing their support for the teen. “Your body your choice sis!” one follower wrote on an older photo. Deyjah, who is known to audiences from the reality series Tiny & T.I.: Family Hustle also went through posts mentioning her on social media, liking tweets critical of T.I.’s comments. Many fans also pointed out that an intact hymen doesn’t necessarily indicate virginity, as a hymen can be broken doing a number of activities, including riding a bike. It was also rumored that pornography site Pornhub.com offered Deyjah $1 million to lose her virginity on camera, but the site has since denied they the offer.

Stepmom Tiny has since responded to fans flooding her comments, wondering if Deyjah was okay given the amount of public attention the situation was receiving. Tiny simply commented back with an eye roll emoji, which suggests she’s siding with her husband of nine years on this one.