Tiny Finally Breaks Silence After T.I’s Controversial Comment About Taking Daughter, 18, To Gyno

Tiny has finally spoken out days after her husband T.I. talked about going to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, appears to be in an unbothered state about the whole situation with T.I., 39. and Deyjah that first exploded a week ago. The “What You Know” rapper admitted to going to the gynecologist with his daughter on a yearly basis to make sure she’s still a virgin when he was a guest on the Ladies Like Us podcast. Deyjah has since unfollowed him on Instagram, causing many people to wonder what the status is on their father/daughter relationship. One fan asked how she’s doing in the comments section of an Instagram post Tiny shared of her cuddling with her hubby on Nov. 12 which she captioned “Mi amor por siempre” with a king, heart and cat eye emoji. “Is Deyjah OK?” the follower questioned before adding “We care.”

Tiny shot back with a set of rolling eye emojis which left many split over her reaction. “Don’t 🙄 your husband literally embarrassed her in front of millions,” one wrote while another chimed in with “She’s tired of everybody asking her.” Another interpreted the eye roll much differently, commenting “Maybe her 🙄 is her not being enthusiastic about the situation. It’s not her daughter so I’m sure she has no input.” Deyjah is the daughter of T.I. and R&B singer Ms. Niko, 39.

Deyjah’s fans have been giving her a ton of love on Instagram in the wake of her father’s comments even though she hasn’t posted a new photo in over a month! “Your body your choice sis!” one wrote on Nov. 13 in the comments section of a photo first shared on Oct. 1.

It hasn’t been all negative for the Grammy winner. Someone who supported T.I.’s words is The Real cohost Jeannie Mai, 40, who said that she understood “how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time,” on the Nov 7. episode.

The longtime married couple got away from the drama when they went to Mexico to celebrate singer Monica and Toya Wright’s birthdays days after his controversial confession.