T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris, 18, Unfollows Him After He Admits To Monitoring Her Hymen

Deyjah Harris appeared to unfollow her father, T.I., on social media in the days following his controversial remarks about attending her gynecologist appointments.

T.I.‘s, 39, daughter Deyjah Harris, 18, is no longer following her father on Instagram. While the timing isn’t clear, the 18-year-old’s decision came in the days following her father’s controversial comments about attending her annual gynecologist appointments, where her father had routinely asked about whether her hymen was intact. Along with unfollowing T.I., Deyjah does not appear to be following Tiny Harris, T.I.’s wife and Deyjah’s stepmother, either.

As fans know, the controversy stems from details T.I. revealed on the Ladies Like Us podcast. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he explained during the episode, titled, “Life Hacks.” Naturally, the comments struck a chord on social media and with the general public. Even Deyjah had a subtle reaction to the revelation.

In the days following the podcast episode and subsequent scrutiny, Deyjah took to Twitter to ‘like’ comments made by critics of her father. One of the comments Deyjah ‘liked’ read, “this is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*,” while another fan commented on T.I.’s remarks saying, “That is just beyond possessive.” On Nov. 5, the 18-year-old also took to Twitter, sharing the message, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” with a sad emoji. A fan offered their support once T.I.’s comments were revealed, sharing on Deyjah’s tweet, “Please know there are so many of us out here who although we don’t know you personally at all, and don’t know a thing beyond what we see on social, we love and support you and empathize with what you’re going through.”

But some people are on T.I.’s side — or at least understand where he is coming from. Jeannie Mai, of The Real, shared with her cohosts on their Nov. 7 episode “I support what T.I. is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time.” But while the talkshow co-host did share her initial support to the rapper, she revealed that she had some reservations. “‘What is it that you are concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she’s having sex? Is it the STDs?’ Is it that she doesn’t understand what love is? Does he need to know who the boys are? Why doesn’t he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her,” she concluded her thoughts. T.I. has yet to publicly comment on his controversial remarks.