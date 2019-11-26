Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Makes Out With Shawn Mendes In Public Despite Being Trolled

Camila Cabello opened up about how she’s become ‘desensitized’ to all the cameras around her and why she feels so comfortable showing off her romance with Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello, 22, couldn’t care less about people’s perception of her affectionate moments with Shawn Mendes, 21. Since the couple got together in July 2019, these two have been all over each other and Camila is totally comfortable with it. The “Living Proof” singer was put in the hot seat when a caller made a case against PDA on BBC Radio One’s Breakfast show with Greg James. The caller, named Cat, confidently proclaimed “Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much!” Naturally, Camila was caught quite off guard by the pointed critique.

The “Havana” singer, however, was able to laugh it off. “Ouch, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked,” Camila retorted. “Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don’t even…” she sarcastically added before going into detail about why she really doesn’t mind showing some love to her man in public. “You, honestly, get kind of desensitized to it,” Camila explained, noting that everyone from fans to paparazzi are always trying to snap a picture of her. “You’re like, ‘Well, might as well make out on Instagram.’ Might as well,” she joked.

The proof of Camila’s opinion is already out there, too! The couple really packed on the PDA while they sat court-side during the Nov. 11 Los Angeles Clippers game. Not only did the two lock lips throughout the game, but Camila also rested her head on Shawn’s shoulder and played with his hair during the evening. Even onlookers were really taken by the pair’s affection. “Camila and Shawn looked really happy together and couldn’t stop smiling the whole night,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife. “They were acting very flirtatious, whispering in each other’s ears and giggling throughout the entire game.” How cute!

This Unpopular Opinion about PDA felt a little bit personal to @Camila_Cabello 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/7lHcC5ExvI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

Of course, this couple knows how to tease their fans with their PDA — or lack there of — as well. The couple gave a super steamy performance of their song “Señorita” at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24 prior to taken home a trophy of their own. Just when the pair looked like they were going to bless their fans with a smooch during the telecast, they backed away! Regardless of what people think, Camila and Shawn have no shame about showing off their love!