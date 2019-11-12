Exclusive
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Looked ‘Really In Love’ As They Packed On The PDA At Clippers Game

An act of chivalry? Check. Long bouts of flirtatious ‘whispering’? Double Check. There are even more adorable details behind Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s basketball date on Nov. 11, thanks to an eyewitness!

The footage didn’t lie. Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21, appeared to be smack dab in the middle of the honeymoon phase at an L.A. Clippers basketball game on Nov. 11, thanks to fans who filmed their PDA — one eyewitness confirmed their affection with even more behind-the-sidelines details! “Camila and Shawn looked really happy together and couldn’t stop smiling the whole night,” the eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were acting very flirtatious, whispering in each other’s ears and giggling throughout the entire game.” Shawn proved himself to be an amazing boyfriend, yet again, thanks to one detail the eyewitness caught.

“Shawn seemed very chivalrous as he held Camila’s hand and escorted her around the arena,” the eyewitness revealed. Most importantly, the singers and “Señorita” collaborators “looked really in love” and “you could tell they were very comfortable with each other,” the source concluded. That was also apparent when Camila was filmed stroking Shawn’s hair in one video, and wrapping her arm around his back in another clip!

It’s easy to see why Camila and Shawn stuck so closely to one another’s sides at the game. Ever since they officially started dating on the Fourth of July, the lovers have to regularly break from each other’s sides to pursue their busy music careers — just before cheering on the L.A. Clippers, Shawn performed in Auckland, New Zealand two days prior! He’ll be jetting off again soon to perform in São Paulo on Nov. 21, and has concerts booked throughout South America until the end of December. Meanwhile, Camila has been on a roll promoting her new singles like “Cry for Me,” “Easy,” “Liar” and “Shameless.” But home is where the heart is, and for Camila, home is Shawn. “I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I’m really happy,” Camila told ITV’s Lorraine in an interview published on Oct. 7.

A day before packing on the PDA by the basketball court, Camila and Shawn also reunited for a night of dancing at Julia Michaels’ ’90s-themed birthday. Julia is a close friend of Selena Gomez’s, and of course, the pop sensation also joined Camila and Shawn for the 26th birthday festivities.