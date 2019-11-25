Blake Lively revealed she had ‘no recollection’ of her time in the hospital in 2017, after she haphazardly injured her hand while filming ‘The Rhythm Section!’

If you have any questions for Blake Lively, 32, about her injury she sustained to her hand in December 2017, following a freak accident on the set of The Rhythm Section, she might not be able to tell you anything! The actress posted a throwback video to her Instagram story on Nov. 25, which featured the A Simple Favor star in a hospital bed and gown with a cast and sling around her arm. With the song “Wild Thing” by Tone Loc playing in the background, Blake, who appeared barely awake, seemingly opened up her one eye to give a slight wink at the camera.

For her followers who weren’t so familiar with the clip, the actress candidly explained the whole situation. “Literally 4 weeks after I said, ‘I’d give my right hand to be in this movie!’ (Good thing no one told me to ‘break a leg’),” Blake captioned part of the video. “My husband somehow knew ‘Wild Thing’ would be my version of smelling salts. I’ve never felt so seen. Or high,” she continued the caption, referencing her husband Ryan Reynolds, 43. “Also… I have zero recollection of this.”

Blake is in no way adverse to showing some of the less glamorous parts of her life and often shares images of her adorable family. After welcoming their third daughter — the couple already share James, 4, and Inez, 3, — Ryan took to his Twitter to share the sweetest pic of the euphoric parents with their bundle of joy. Although the baby’s face was hidden, Blake and Ryan looked so happy amid the gorgeous forestry in Capilano, Canada, a favorite spot of Ryan’s.

Blake Lively via Instagram stories. ✨🤣 pic.twitter.com/9bRz4zQKYR — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) November 25, 2019

Whether it’s showing off brand new images of her family, or hilarious throwbacks, fans love it when Blake graces their social feeds with brand new content! Her latest clip from December 2017 was an absolute treat, as oddly enough, the anniversary of the funny clip is coming up in a few short days! Regardless of what content — funny or cute — we cannot wait to see what Blake posts next!