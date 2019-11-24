The Jonas Brothers Entertain The 2019 AMAs Crowd All The Way From Boston

Even on the opposite coast, the Jonas Brothers can bring a crowd to its feet! The siblings rocked out to their new hit ‘Only Human’ from the TD Garden arena in Boston, which was broadcast live for the 2019 AMAs on Nov. 24.

Call them the masters of multitasking — the Jonas Brothers just rocked out to two crowds with one performance. Nick, 27, Joe, 30, and Kevin, 32, had a scheduled tour stop in Boston amid their Happiness Begins Tour on Nov. 24, the same day as the 2019 American Music Awards. But that didn’t stop them from putting on a show for the AMAs crowd as well! Thanks to a partnership with T-Mobile, the brothers’ Boston performance was also broadcast for the Los Angeles-based award show. It was a total treat for JoBros’ fans, since they were swooned with a performance of “Only Human.” Of course, they all matched to a degree, since synchronization is a trademark of their Happiness Begins Tour: Nick in a classy black suit, Joe in a glittery grey flannel and Kevin also dressed in grey, but with a funky print on his coat.

The performance was nostalgic as well, since the JoBros last performed for the AMAs in 2008 (the year they won “New Artist of the Year” — ah, those were the times). Over a decade later, the band is nominated for two new awards: “Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock” and “Favorite Song — Pop/Rock” for “Sucker,” their first track since reuniting.

It has been a big year for the Jonas Brothers, because these aren’t the only nominations the trio has received since announcing the band’s back together in February of 2019. The trio was immediately thrust into the award show circuit, and even earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Sucker.” That same song scooped the award for “Best Pop Video” at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August! Shiny trophies aside, it has been a busy year for the JoBros ever since they decided to pump the brakes on their solo careers. The brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour, their 10th concert tour overall, kicked off in Aug. 2019 and won’t wrap until Feb. 2020. The JoBros will be traveling across Europe for the last leg of the tour!

I'm a Sucker for these next #AMAs performers. Who else is Burnin' Up as @ciara introduces the @JonasBrothers?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TjMPscgpJQ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

The American Music Awards is basically putting on one big concert. After all that drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, Taylor Swift will still be performing a medley of her OG hits as the show’s “Artist of the Decade.” Shania Twain will also be delivering country-charged nostalgia with a medley of her greatest songs! The two icons round out an exciting lineup that also includes Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Kesha, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott & Watt and more. Stay tuned for our recaps of all the hottest performances!