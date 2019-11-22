Jordyn Woods Pops Her Booty In Skintight Brown Dress — See Sexy New Pic

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram ‘fit is a total win, a caramel-colored bodycon dress that flaunts her perfect curves!

Jordyn Woods came to slay! The 22-year-old hopped onto Instagram on November 21 to show off her latest outfit, and it’s truly one of her best to date. Jordyn proved that she was the best model for the job while rocking one of the sexiest dresses from Shein, a ruched bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. Jordyn has the perfect figure to pull off the already hot frock, which she flaunted in her Instagram pic by popping her butt out and striking an over-the-shoulder pose. So good! Oh, and we looked it up — that sexy getup will only set you back about $20. We stan a frugal queen.

Jordyn captioned her pic, “Fall is my favorite season🍂🍁 what’s yours?” (before adding some sponcon details), but her followers didn’t exactly answer. Instead, they commented about how hot she looked. Fashion designer Nadia Aboulhosn, who collaborated with Jordyn on her boohoo collection, said her fave was “Jordyn Season.” Duh. Actress Mirtha Michelle put it simply, commenting, “Well damn 😍.” Comedian Mike Ruga joked, “I’m going to tell my kids that this is their mom.” And Jordyn’s best friend, Megan Thee Stallion, commented, “Okayyyy😍.

Megan and Jordyn have been inseparable for months now, especially after Jordyn’s friendship with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner sadly came to an end. The duo were just spotted partying the night away at Trey Songz‘s Halloween party while wearing coordinating Mortal Kombat costumes. Cute!

