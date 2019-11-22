See Pic
Jordyn Woods Pops Her Booty In Skintight Brown Dress — See Sexy New Pic

Jordyn Woods
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordyn Woods was spotted with NBA All-Star Donovan “Spida” Mitchell at popular nightclub “Nightingales”. Jordyn who was recently spotted with Karl Anthony Towns got into the same SUV in which Donovan Mitchell was already waiting for her late last night as the two headed off to continue partying together. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Donovan Mitchell BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordyn Woods is seen out heading to a nightclub with friends in West Hollywood. The model doesn't seem to be having trouble making new friends after cutting ties with Kylie Jenner! Pictured: Jordyn Woods BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: General GuanYu / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jordyn Woods '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram ‘fit is a total win, a caramel-colored bodycon dress that flaunts her perfect curves!

Jordyn Woods came to slay! The 22-year-old hopped onto Instagram on November 21 to show off her latest outfit, and it’s truly one of her best to date. Jordyn proved that she was the best model for the job while rocking one of the sexiest dresses from Shein, a ruched bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves. Jordyn has the perfect figure to pull off the already hot frock, which she flaunted in her Instagram pic by popping her butt out and striking an over-the-shoulder pose. So good! Oh, and we looked it up — that sexy getup will only set you back about $20. We stan a frugal queen.

Jordyn captioned her pic, “Fall is my favorite season🍂🍁 what’s yours?” (before adding some sponcon details), but her followers didn’t exactly answer. Instead, they commented about how hot she looked. Fashion designer Nadia Aboulhosn, who collaborated with Jordyn on her boohoo collection, said her fave was “Jordyn Season.” Duh. Actress Mirtha Michelle put it simply, commenting, “Well damn 😍.” Comedian Mike Ruga joked, “I’m going to tell my kids that this is their mom.” And Jordyn’s best friend, Megan Thee Stallion, commented, “Okayyyy😍.

Megan and Jordyn have been inseparable for months now, especially after Jordyn’s friendship with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner sadly came to an end. The duo were just spotted partying the night away at Trey Songz‘s Halloween party while wearing coordinating Mortal Kombat costumes. Cute!

