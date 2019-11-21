Pete Davidson Admits He Used To Get Turned On By Leonardo DiCaprio: I Had A ‘HUGE Crush’ On Him

Pete Davidson revealed the identity of his teenage crush, and if you somehow guessed that it was Leo DiCaprio, you’d be right! Pete explained in a new interview why he was so turned on by Leo’s… um… acting

Pete Davidson‘s relationship history is full of famous women, but when he was a teenager, his sights were on one special dude. The Saturday Night Live star got candid — maybe a little too candid — in an interview with PAPER Magazine, wherein he revealed that his ultimate celebrity crush used to be Leonardo DiCaprio. Oh, and he didn’t stop there. “Well, I used to jerk off to Leonardo DiCaprio… Uhh, like his acting,” he said, trying to save himself. “Yeah. I used to have a HUGE crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’… Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest.”

Agreed. But still… a little TMI. Pete mentioned that he actually met his childhood crush once, and it was basically too much to handle. “I’ve met him twice and I’ve just shaken hands and run away fast, like — Yeah, it’s too much.” But enough about Leo; PAPER pointed out something important in their interview, which was accompanied by a Ken Doll-themed shoot (you have to see those pics below): Pete is a sex icon himself. After all, this is the dude who inspired the term Big Dick Energy (aka BDE), isn’t he? Pete still doesn’t believe that become a thing. “I think it’s very… weird. I don’t really pay attention to it.

“But I do know that [the female gaze] is either, ‘Ye-YESSS!’ or ‘F**K NO!’ There’s no happy medium with me, which I think is really fun,” he said. “Those people [who think I’m hot] are crazy. It’s all very weird.”

You would think he’d know he’s cute by now. He has women all over Hollywood fawning over him. After his much-publicized engagement to Ariana Grande, he dated Kate Beckinsale, was linked to Margaret Qualley, and is currently rumored to be dating model Kaia Gerber.