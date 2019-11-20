See Pic
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Daughter, 2, Looks Adorable While Bundled Up On Walk With Mom — Pic

Staying warm and cozy! Irina Shayk and her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, were beaming while out and about in New York City on a beautiful autumn day.

Irina Shayk, 33, and her sweet daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2, were more than ready for the chilly weather! The mother-daughter duo were spotted out and about in New York City the morning of Nov. 20 and looked like they were having some fun bonding time. Irina fashioned a long, green coat and white hat for their outing, adding a pair of sunglasses for, what would turn into, a sunny day. Little Lea looked absolutely adorable in her puffy black coat and pink patterned pants. The toddler also carried what appeared to be a fuchsia blanket and wore a pair of blue rain boots. The pair looked super cute as they spent some quality time together.

But this isn’t the first time they have been spotted out and about in the Big Apple. On July 22, Irina was seen playing with her daughter outside, while sporting a red mini-dress and baseball cap. While the supermodel’s dress may not have been the best fit for an active day at the playground, it looked amazing on the mother-of-one. The red garment fit Irina’s body perfectly, as she held onto Lea’s little hands, while they walked around to find a shady spot to escape the muggy summer heat.

Irina has really appeared to be in great spirits since coming to terms on a 50-50 custody agreement with her previous partner Bradley Cooper. The former couple called it quits in June 2019 after months of trying to make their relationship work. Weeks after their split, Bradley and Irina agreed to live in the same area and split custody of their sweet little girl instead of dragging out the difficult accommodations they would have to make in court. Both are currently living in New York City, while the A Star Is Born actor and director still has a home in Brentwood, CA.

Irina Shayk and her two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, out and about in NYC on Nov. 20.
With the custody agreement settled and any drama far behind her, Irina looks absolutely content with life. The supermodel clearly enjoyed her day with her toddler, who is getting bigger every single day! Fans cannot wait to see this mother-daughter pair out and about again soon!