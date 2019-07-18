Irina Shayk Smiles With Daughter, 2, After Reaching Custody Agreement With Ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk was absolutely beaming in NYC while going for a stroll holding 2-year-old daughter Lea. She’s got to be relieved that she and ex Bradley Cooper came to a parenting agreement with no drama.

Irina Shayk has a lot to smile about these days. Not only has she been spending time with good friend, British Vogue‘s creative director Alec Maxwell, she’s secured a drama-free custody agreement with ex Bradley Cooper when it comes to parenting their two-year-old daughter Lea. That might explain the model’s happy mood as she was out and about in New York City with little Lea in her arms on July 18. The stunning 33-year-old wore a long-sleeved colorful tie-dyed shirt and her long legs were on display thanks to tiny denim shorts.

Irina rocked black combat boots for her stroll as well as black sunglasses. She wore her brown hair down at her shoulders, while adorable little Lea’s light blonde hair was tied in a loose bun atop her head. Irina had a helper with her as some of the time she had Lea in a stroller while other times she picked her up so her daughter could see the world around her while the helper pushed the empty stroller.

Unlike some celeb breakups and custody fights, Bradley and Irina’s has been drama-free. They split five weeks ago and already have agreed to how to parent Lea. They’ve agreed to live in the same area and split custody 50-50, which is so refreshing that they’re not going to court and fighting over their little girl. They know she needs both her mom and dad equally and will co-parent in such a way. Their primary base of living will be in New York City, while Bradley also has a home in Brentwood, CA.

Irina’s been spending time with pals in New York, as she was photographed with British Vogue creative director Alec Maxwell on July 16 while at a playground with Lea. The two looked quite comfortable, deep in conversation with Alec at one point placing his hand on her shoulder and got close in a partial hug. They were probably discussing an upcoming project as Irina is still one of the most in-demand models in the world. It’s not a romance as Alec’s longterm boyfriend is British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. But it’s always good to be surrounded by friends.