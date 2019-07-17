Alec Maxwell: 5 Things To Know About The Mystery Man Getting Cozy With Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk was recently spotted with Alec Maxwell in New York City. The two were seen together in a park on July 16.

Irina Shayk, 33, is prioritizing spending time with other people after breaking things off with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 44, since she was seen with Alec Maxwell on July 16! If you don’t know much about the mystery man, learn five quick facts about him, below.

1. He’s spending time with Irina after her breakup. It’s clear that Alec and Irina are pretty friendly with one another! The two were seen talking and leaning into one another on a bark bench and sitting close together yesterday in New York City. Irina must view Alec in pretty high regards, as she brought along daughter Lea, 2, to the outing, as well! (Lea’s father is Bradley.)

2. Alec is in the business, too. He is the creative director of British Vogue, which might have even been how the two met – Irina is a famous model, after all! The two likely bond over their love of fashion.

3. Irina and Alec probably won’t get together in a romantic capacity, at least at this point. Alec has a longterm boyfriend – British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, according to The New York Times. Edward made history as the magazine’s first gay male editor-in-chief.

4. He has a thriving social media presence. Alec boasts over 20,000 followers on Instagram, showing what it’s like to be an editor at such a luxurious and coveted magazine.

5. Alec has been honored for his work in the publishing world. He has won a WEBBY Award for his directing and editing work.

We’re glad that Irina has a good friend to get her through this – she was with Bradley for four years!