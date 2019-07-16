Irina Shayk Cozies Up To Mystery Man 5 Weeks After Bradley Cooper Split — See Pics

Irina Shayk was seen spending time and talking with a mystery man while she visited a playground in New York City with her two-year-old daughter Lea.

Irina Shayk, 33, spent some time having fun at a New York City playground with her two-year-old daughter Lea on July 16 and she was also joined by a mystery man. During the outing, a comfortable looking Irina could be seen having a conversation with the man and at one point, he had his hand on her shoulder as he nuzzled his face against her back, seemingly embracing in a partial hug.

The outing comes just over a month since Irina’s split from Lea’s father Bradley Cooper, 44, was announced. The former couple started dating in 2015 and didn’t give a reason for their breakup, but it seems they have both been doing their best to move on and enjoy themselves despite the tough situation. The loving parents have both been seen spending time solo with little Lea since their separation as well as with friends. Bradley made headlines when he was spotted at a club looking happy post-split, further indicating that things seem to be going well regardless of the circumstances.

Before Irina’s latest playground outing, she was recently seen looking amazing in a black leather Ermanno Scervino dress and other ensembles at the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy. The Russian model strutted her stuff looking absolutely flawless while walking the runway and proved that when it comes to her career, she dominates in a big way. Fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked the prestigious fashion show.

It’s good to see both Irina and Bradley doing well and continuing on in their successful careers after the split. It’s also nice to see them out with Lea and co-parenting to the best of their abilities.