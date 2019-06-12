Bradley Cooper: 1st Photos Of Him Out With Daughter, Lea, 2, Since Split From Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper stepped out with his two-year-old daughter Lea and her nanny for an outing in Pacific Palisades, CA on June 12, just six days after news of his split from Irina Shayk made headlines.

Bradley Cooper, 44, held his adorable daughter Lea, 2, close while they spent some quality time together in Pacific Palisades, CA on June 12 and it was a sweet sight to see. The father-daughter duo were joined by Lea’s young female nanny as they all walked together outside in the sunny area, almost a week to the day news of Bradley’s breakup from Lea’s mother, Irina Shayk, 33, made headlines. Bradley wore a long-sleeved white shirt and blue cargo pants with a baseball cap and shades while little Lea wore an orange T-shirt white black and white pants and a matching orange bow.

This is the first time Bradley has been seen out with his daughter since the split but the second time he’s been seen during a public outing. The actor was seen at Sunset Tower lounge club with some friends in Los Angeles on June 11. He looked relaxed as he sported a bit of a smile when he was entering the club, proving he’s doing his best to still have a good time despite the shocking split.

Like Bradley, Irina also seems to be doing her best to move on and live each day to the fullest now that she’s single. She recently spent some time with Lea at an art studio in L.A. and also shared some gorgeous photos of some time she spent in beautiful Iceland. In one pic, she could be seen looking flawless while posing on a rock in front of the icy blue waters behind her. She also posted a smiling pic of herself posing with some friends.

It’s good to see both Bradley and Irina out and about with friends and their precious tot. We wish them all the best during their transition.