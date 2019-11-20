RHOC’s Emily Simpson Not Surprised To See Kelly Dodd Get Engaged So Quickly: ‘I Was Crying’

Kelly Dodd’s whirlwind romance and engagement to Rick Leventhal came as no shock to her friend and RHOC co-star Emily Simpson, Emily told us exclusively at BravoCon!

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans were shocked when Kelly Dodd, 43, announced she was engaged to Rick Leventhal, 59, after dating just three months, but — you know what? — her co-star, Emily Simpson, was all about it! HollywoodLife spoke to Emily EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon 2019, where she told us that she couldn’t be happier for Kelly. She knew an engagement was coming, too. “Nothing Kelly does surprises me. Are you kidding?” Emily joked during our interview. “I am so happy for her. Literally, when she texted me and told me [she got engaged] I started crying, because I was so happy for her.”

How sweet is that? Emily and Kelly share a tight bond, and it appears that she’ll be fully involved in the wedding planning process. We actually spoke to Kelly at BravoCon that same day, and she revealed that she’s going to ask Emily to be one of her bridesmaids! Along with Emily and their RHOC co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly is thinking about asking The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer stand with her on her special day! She wants to keep it in the Bravo family, too, when it comes to saying “I do” to her news anchor fiancé. “Dorinda [Medley, of RHONY] wants to officiate it,” Kelly told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I think it would be great, because I’m Catholic and my fiance’s Jewish, so I’m not going to have a priest and a rabbi, so why not have Dorinda? She can officiate.” We couldn’t agree more.

Emily also shared with us a tidbit about her personal life. She’s lost 15 pounds! Emily revealed that she’s been working with a personal trainer (not Tamra Judge), and through consistent exercise, she’s getting fitter by the day. Her goal: lost another 15 pounds.