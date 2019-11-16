‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reveals Which Housewives Will Be In Her Wedding To Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd is officially off the market and the ‘RHOC’ star is spilling details on which ‘wives will be a part of the big day.

Kelly Dodd, 44, is headed to the altar for a second time after her boyfriend of only a few months, Rick Leventhal, 59, surprised the reality star with a proposal. The excited bride to be promises to have a few familiar faces by her side when she decides to say I do. “Knowing Ramona [Singer], she’s- She wants to be a bridesmaid,” Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during BravoCon in New York City. “I’m like, girl, you’re going to be a bridesmaid. You’re the one who happened for me.”

Ramona, who introduced the couple, won’t be the only housewife Kelly plans on tapping to join her for her big day. The reality star plans to ask other franchise stars on both coasts to not just be in her bridal party. “Dorinda wants to officiate it,” Kelly added of The Real Housewives Of New York City star. “I think it would be great, because I’m Catholic and my fiance’s Jewish, so I’m not going to have a priest and a rabbi, so why not have Dorinda? She can officiate. Probably Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] and Emily [Simpson]. They’ll probably be there.”

Although Kelly has only been engaged for a few days, she already has a lot on her vision board for what she wants the day to look like. “[The wedding] Probably will be pretty big, because I have a lot of friends,” Kelly said. “He has a lot of friends. Oct. 10, 2020, we’re trying. We’re shooting for that. I want to do Napa. I never knew it was going to happen like this. I wasn’t even looking. I broke up with that stupid doctor and bam. This came in my face. It was a whirlwind.”