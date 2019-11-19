Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Look-Alike Son Joseph Baena, 22, Goes Shirtless & Flexes Huge Muscles

We had to do a double take! Joseph Baena looked so strikingly like his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in two new snaps shared to his Instagram account.

Joseph Baena, 22, has clearly been working on his fitness! The son of actor turned Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 50, showed off his bulging muscles in a carousel post to Instagram on Nov. 19 and looked so much like a younger version of his father. In the snaps, Joseph flexes his extremely built arms while showing off his toned pecs and core. The snaps were taken at Gold’s Gym, where Joseph is frequently seen training and body building. His muscles were so ripped, in fact, that you can practically see the veins popping from his skin! He was basically the spitting image of his dad from back in the day.

Joseph is no stranger to showing off his insane body — or giving his fans and followers a look into his training. On Sept. 27, Joseph took to Instagram to share a slew of pics featuring one of his close friends. The hunky workout fanatic was showing his pal, who he referred to as “lil bro,” his weight lifting technique in the snapshots. Joseph’s muscular arms were, of course, on full display. While training, he wore a gray Gold’s Gym T-shirt and black Nike shorts, and could be seen lifting massive weights. “Showing lil bro the ropes 😉,” he captioned the pics.

Naturally, this kind of content is practically synonymous with Joseph’s Instagram account. On Aug. 20, Joseph showed off his insane “gains” that he made at the gym. “Always happy to see the GAINZ!!!” Joseph captioned the post, in which he flexed his bulging deltoids, biceps, triceps and pecs. Again, Joseph frequented Gold’s Gym for the workout, where his famous father actually filmed 1977’s Pumping Iron!

Arnold is so proud of his son’s work at the gym, and is so happy that Joseph is choosing to follow in his father’s “huge footsteps.” The Terminator actor “loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding,” a source close to Gold’s Gym shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Jan. 19. “It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work. The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”