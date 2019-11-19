Hannah Brown Sets The Record Straight On Alan Bersten Dating Rumors After Calling Him ‘Babe’

Fans went wild after hearing Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten refer to each other as ‘babe’ on Instagram Live, and now, they’re dishing on where their relationship stands amidst the dating rumors.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten have gotten extremely close while working together on this season of Dancing With the Stars. So much so, in fact, that fans have begun wondering if their relationship may be more than just platonic and professional! Some fans even pointed out that the stars have begun referring to each other as ‘babe.’ However, it turns out, that that’s nothing more than a reflex! “When did I do that?!” Hannah asked, when questioned by HollywoodLife and other media outlets about the term of endearment on Nov. 18.

“We are, like, so close at this point,” she explained. “So he could say anything and I would be like…whatever! We’re just really at that point where we’ve spent every day together and he’s had to become my best friend.” The former Bachelorette star agreed that her relationship with Alan is “intimate, almost, without being romantic.” “I feel like that’s exactly what it is,” she admitted, while Alan added, “There’s a level of trust.” The pair also attended the CMA Awards together on Nov. 13, and Hannah gushed that Alan was “awesome and very supportive” of her throughout the night. Aw!

Hannah and Alan’s inseparable time together is about to come to an end, though, as Dancing With the Stars winds down. During the Nov. 18 episode, they found out that they were voted through to the finals, along with Ally Brooke/Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell/Witney Carson and Lauren Alaina/Gleb Savchenko. They’ll prepare their final dances over the next week and perform live on Nov. 25. At the end of the episode, a winner will be announced.

“I’m going to get to dance one last time on Moday and celebrate this experience that we’ve had together,” Hannah said. “There’s no pressure on that. I know that I’m going to bring that A-game because I always want to, but it’s just going to be exciting. And whatever happens, happens!”