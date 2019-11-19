Feeling better — Aaron Carter was spotted walking around LA, following his shocking hospitalization in Florida on Nov. 14.

Aaron Carter, 31, appears to be in better spirits following his surprising emergency room visit just a few days ago. The “Candy” singer was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 and looked to be doing well while running errands. The embattled singer seemed to be in fair health, as he strode around town wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt cut hoodie and black joggers. Aaron’s tattoos were on full display as he carried his keys, phone and a few assorted drinks in his hands — presumably on the way to his car.

Aaron, who is no stranger to being caught up in difficult circumstances, has really been having a tough few days. The singer was hospitalized on Nov. 14 for undisclosed reasons, receiving treatment at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast medical center in Destin, Florida. The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news to his fans and followers, captioning the post, “Mommas gonna take care of me.” While Aaron didn’t reveal many details on his hospitalization, the singer did appear to be receiving treatment for an unknown ailment, as an IV drip was hooked up to the singer while he stayed in bed.

As Aaron appears to be doing better, the bonds of his family are also seemingly beginning to heal, too. Aaron’s mother, Jane Carter, confessed on an October episode of the reality series Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition that she “broke up” their family. In the emotional episode, Aaron recounted for his mother how he was merely trying to “survive” for the last “10 years.” The singer even turned away during a few moments, overcome with emotion. But Jane appeared to be incredibly receptive of her son’s plight.

With his mom by his side during his brief hospitalization and appearing in good spirits, Aaron and his family may finally begin to heal old wounds. Only time will tell how Aaron adjusts moving forward. Regardless, fans are happy to see the singer out and about following the frightening ordeal.