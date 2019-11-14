Aaron Carter Hospitalized: Nick Carter’s Brother Shares Pic From ER Bed On Instagram

Fans are praying for Aaron Carter after the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing himself curled up in bed in a hospital emergency room. Aaron didn’t include any details about why he was hospitalized.

Aaron Carter revealed on Instagram on November 14 that he was in the hospital for undisclosed reasons, posting a photo that showed him curled up and sleeping in the emergency room. The “Candy” singer, 31, is apparently receiving treatment at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast medical center in Destin, Florida, according to his location tag. It’s unclear why Aaron has been hospitalized, though it appears that he’s hooked to an IV drip bag. Aaron didn’t provide any details about his emergency room visit, simply captioning the shocking pic, “Mommas gonna take care of me.”

Just three hours before his hospital photo, Aaron posted a pic of himself in concert. He captioned it, “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment. –

– My Mom is back. #Manager”. Aaron and his mother, Jane Carter, recently mended their relationship, with her admitting on an October episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition that she “broke up” their family. It appears that she’s now by his side in the hospital. Fans are praying for Aaron and wishing him a speedy recovery as they wait to hear what happened to him.

“Sweet guy. Prayers for you and your mama you need this time to get back to health. I love you! ❤️” one fan commented on Instagram. “I will deff keep u in my thoughts and prayers🦁🔥❣️,” another sweet fan wrote to Aaron. The well wishes kept pouring in. “Hope ur ok Aaron get well soon. 🙏🙏🙏💜💜” “Prayers Aaron get well soon 🙏😇🙏😇” “I’m praying for your healings”.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Aaron Carter’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time. This story is still developing; we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.