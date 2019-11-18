La La Anthony Shares Sweet Tribute To Ex Carmelo After He Signs To Portland Trailblazers: He’s ‘A Great One’

La La Anthony shared the sweetest pic, featuring her son, Kiyan, with Carmelo Anthony, saying ‘He is his dad’s #1 fan’ as the NBA player heads back to the court.

Portland, here he comes! La La Anthony, 38, was truly excited for her ex, Carmelo Anthony, 35, to make a triumphant return to the NBA. La La took to Instagram on Nov. 17 and shared the most endearing photo of Carmelo with their son, Kiyan, 12. In the snap, Kiyan looked directly at the camera while holding a basketball, while his dad stood close beside him with a hand on one side of the twelve-year-old’s head and his cheek resting on the other. “He is his dad’s #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity,” La La began the caption to the sweet pic. “but when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad 😢🙏🏽🏀Portland you got a great one,” she concluded the heartfelt post.

While Carmelo has played basketball since 2004, he only played a total of 10 games with the Houston Rockets in the early part of the 2018/2019 season. Naturally, La La has been sincerely thrilled for her ex to make a confident return to the court. “Regardless of what their relationship is with each other, she is very happy for Carmelo and is very happy that he gets another chance to do what he loves,” a source close to the television personality shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 15.

Of course, Carmelo’s biggest fan — his son Kiyan — is over the moon to see his dad back in the game, too! “[Carmelo’s return] also shows their son Kiyan that anything is possible and if you continue to work hard you can not only achieve your dreams but you can re-obtain them,” the insider continued. “That is the biggest takeaway La La sees from all of this. She is happy with the news and La La expects him to do very well and only hopes for the best on his return to the game. She has his back all the way when it comes to this good news that he has been waiting for a long time.”

As fans know, La La and Carmelo have a lengthy history with one another. The couple started dating when La La was 19-years-old and got engaged in 2004. However, the couple waited to tie the knot until 2010, after welcoming Kiyan in 2007. But with an onslaught of cheating allegations and trying to balance their public and private life, the couple officially decided to call it quits in 2017. While the current status of their relationship appears vague, fans love to see these two supporting each other and maintaining tight bonds as a family!