La La Anthony: How She Feels About Carmelo’s Return To The NBA With The Portland Trailblazers

Carmelo hasn’t played an NBA game since his 10-game run with the Houston Rockets that ended early last season.

La La Anthony, 36, and Carmelo Anthony, 35, may have gone their separate ways romantically — but she’s thrilled about his return to the NBA! “Regardless of what their relationship is with each other, she is very happy for Carmelo and is very happy that he gets another chance to do what he loves,” a source close to the television personality spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. It was recently announced that Carmelo, who has played in the NBA since 2004, would be making his return with the Portland Trailblazers. The NBA pro is 10-time All-Star, but hasn’t played a game since his brief 10-game run with the Houston Rockets that came to an end early in the 2018/2019 season.

As for La La and Carmelo, the pair announced they were splitting in July after a nine-year marriage and her rep confirmed they’ve been “living apart for some time.” The former couple share 12-year-old son Kiyan together, who is also excited about the news about his dad’s career! “[Carmelo’s return] also shows their son Kiyan that anything is possible and if you continue to work hard you can not only achieve your dreams but you can reobtain them,” the insider continues. “That is the biggest takeaway La LA sees from all of this. She is happy with the news and La La expects him to do very well and only hopes for the best on his return to the game. She has his back all the way when it comes to this good news that he has been waiting for a long time.”

La La and Carmelo have had a lengthy relationship, originally getting engaged back in 2004 before they were even 21 years old. The pair waited six years to tie the knot in 2010, but welcomed Kiyan in 2007. The couple have struggled with their marriage over the years, dealing with public cheating accusations that eventually led them to split back in 2017. Eventually, they reunited and La La explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it all came down to communication. “Pray a lot. Believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest at heart,” La La said at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. “[I] talk to my husband — communicate… I think that marriages are hard and I always see whoever tells you different, they’d be lying.”

For her part, La La has been keeping busy career wise, appearing on the summer mini series BH90210 as Brian Austin Green‘s wife! The pair shared a number of sexy scenes which BFF Kim Kardashian couldn’t get enough of.