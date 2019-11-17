Lisa Vanderpump Surprised Camille Grammer Returning To ‘RHOBH’: ‘I Thought She Was Over It’

Camille recently confirmed she was returning for season 10, which came as a surprise to fans!

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, is done on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she still has thoughts about the return of Camille Grammer, 51. “I thought that she was over [the show] last time, but I didn’t see the reunion. She seemed pretty pissed off,” Lisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 16. “Listen, she’s got enough money. She doesn’t need to do it for that. If she’s doing it, she’s doing it [because] she wants to stay relevant in social media,” Lisa continued, confirming that the pair are still friends and she tales to Camille “quite a lot.”

Lisa and Camille have known each other for nearly a decade, as both were part of the OG cast for RHOBH when it launched in 2010. Camille left the main cast after a controversial first two seasons, popping up as a friend or guest in subsequent seasons. “If she’s not having a good time…then I wouldn’t do it. If she’s enjoying herself, then keep the party going,” Lisa continued. Camille’s return came as a surprise to fans as she shared she wasn’t asked back in August. “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle [Richards]’ show,” she wrote on Twitter, confirming her return via another tweet on Nov. 6. “I’m getting back in the game. Diamonds and drama,” Camille posted.

More recently, Camille stirred the pot after making comments in support of Brett Kavanaugh — who was under fire for allegations of sexual assault — leading some fans to believe that she was pushed out as a result. “I don’t know? What do you all think. Is this true? Your thoughts?” she asked fans. At the reunion, Camille then referred to new cast member Denise Richards as “boring” and a “bit of a whomp whomp.”

For her part, Lisa shockingly left the show after the #Puppygate scandal and an epic on-camera fight with former BFF Kyle Richards. Outside of RHOBH, Lisa has had an immensely difficult year with the back-to-back deaths of her brother and mom. “If it comes to the point where it’s not beneficial to your psyche, or to your emotional wellbeing, walk away,” Lisa continued. “And that’s exactly what I did. I was struggling. When I walked away, I was emotional. I walked away in September. It was three months.”