‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga Admits Her Daughter Antonia, 14, Teases Her About Her Sexy Bikini Posts

Melissa Gorga got very candid about her teenage daughter, Antonia, teasing her ‘all the time’ about her hot bikini pics on Instagram!

Melissa Gorga, 40, isn’t afraid to flaunt her amazing body, but what does her daughter, Antonia, 14, think of it? Well, the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star’s daughter actually jokes to her gorgeous mom about the sexy snaps on Instagram. “She teases me all the time,” Melissa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while promoting season 10 of the show. “She’s like, ‘Really mom with a bikini,’ and whatever, but she’s good. She gets it,” the RHONJ star continued. “I think I keep it very tasteful in most of the things I deal with, with my children always in mind.”

The reality star even revealed just how she maintains her amazing physique so it’s always Instagram ready. “I mean, I live healthy. It’s more of just a lifestyle for me, to be honest,” Melissa revealed. “I do go to the gym. I do like to take care of myself. I am big on my night creams and all of that.” Of course, Melissa has taught her kids that, while it can be a bit odd to see their mom glowed up on the ‘gram, she and her husband, Joe Gorga, have figured out a way to explain it all to their kids, including sons Gino and Joey. “It does get a little tricky sometimes,” Melissa confessed. “But they’re so used to it and we’ve taught them that it’s, a lot of times part of mommy’s work and what I do and they get it, they understand it.”

Naturally, Melissa’s bikini pics are always drop dead gorgeous. The reality star proved that on April 12, when the mother of three posted a slew of pics, while donned in a yellow two piece and treated fans to how she looks from the front and back. In one snap, Melissa flaunts her strong core for the camera to see. But in another, Melissa turned her back to the to show off her toned booty!

Melissa is making 40 look so fine in her bikinis! The reality star’s workout regimen and lifestyle is clearly working for her. Still, it’s fun to hear that Melissa’s daughter is keeping her mom down-to-earth with her funny quips about the pics. We cannot wait to see these two more on RHONJ, Wednesday nights at 8 pm on Bravo.