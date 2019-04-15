Melissa Gorga just turned 40 three weeks ago yet still has the bikini body of a 25-year-old. She’s flaunting her fit figure while the ‘RHONJ’ cast is filming a getaway in Jamaica.

The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is in Jamaica filming a getaway episode, and there’s no drama when it comes to Melissa Gorga’s bikini body. She just turned 40 on March 21 and is rocking her best figure ever. She posted several Instagram pics on April 12 where the mother of three donned a yellow two piece and treated fans to how she looks from the front and back. In one pic she’s flaunting her toned abs while standing knee-deep in the turquoise water and in another Melissa is standing on the beach, turned and showing off her perky booty for the camera.

Melissa captioned the pic “When they come at ya…let them know who’s boss.” Her fans went wild for the pic, with one commenting “Melissa is out here lookin 25! There’s no way she is 40 🙌🥰😍” while another added “How do you not have cellulite 😭😭😭 you’re seriously perfect.”

Melissa doesn’t look this good in a bikini by accident. Her swimsuit body is well-earned as she loves to work out and eats a super healthy diet. “It’s a lifestyle for me,” she told Women’s Health in Nov. of 2018. “I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.” As for hitting the gym, the reality star revealed. “I do a lot of lifting. I don’t do that much cardio, because I run around so much.”

She explained that she works out an hour per session at least four times a week and her biggest priority is “butts and guts” to keep her perky booty and flat abs. “I feel like even if you’re a little bit heavier, it’s all about toning your body. Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight,” Melissa told the publication. She went on to reveal that she cuts out all carbs once the afternoon rolls around and she keeps her meals to grilled meat and vegetables while practicing portion control. But hey, all that discipline means she can rock a bikini at 40 like nobody’s business!