Joe Gorga made sure his wife Melissa felt the love on her 40th birthday – he revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how they celebrated!

Even though reality stars Melissa Gorga and 39-year-old husband Joe Gorga are busy filming Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 right now, Joe still made sure he treated his wife like a queen on her birthday on March 21! For her 40th birthday celebration, The Gorga Life To Success author Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they celebrated as a family with their children, and he also revealed how he treated his wife for her birthday celebrating four decades!

“We were both filming, but we took her out to a beautiful dinner with the kids and had a great dinner and a lot of laughs,” Joe said. “Then we came home, and I gave her her birthday gift, and her other big birthday gift if you know what I mean!” After nearly 15 years of marriage, we think it’s so sweet that Joe still is able to find ways to be romantic and special with his wife!

“We always end up with that and if not, it’s bad luck,” Joe continued, referencing the “other big birthday gift” he gave his wife. “It was just the fam, the five of us [Joe, Melissa, daughter Antonia, sons Gino and Joey].” Joe said that he gifted his wife a Rolex (a luxurious watch) – quite the extravagant gift, if you ask us! “She looks amazing. She doesn’t look a day over 20. I don’t know how she does it. She looks great.”

As for whether Joe’s sister, RHONJ cast mate Teresa Giudice, 46, wished her sister-in-law a happy birthday while they’re “barely speaking?” Joe said that, “we didn’t get to see her yet but I’m sure she did.” We sincerely hope that Teresa and Melissa can make up soon, and that Melissa enjoyed her 40th birthday bash! It sounds like Joe made sure that it was a beautiful celebration for his number one.