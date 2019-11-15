See Pic
Larsa Pippen Slays In See-Through Strapless Mini After She Makes Surprising Fashion Confession

Larsa Pippen continues to bring it with her seemingly endless sexy looks and her latest, taken in the middle of her messy bedroom, is no exception!

Peekaboo, we see you! Larsa Pippen, 45, left little to the imagination in her newest Instagram snap posted on Nov. 14. She looked absolutely stunning in a see-through strapless mini that came equipped with one heck of a colorfully done cincher belt. Her outfit was reminiscent of what Sarah Jessica Parker, 54, wore as Carrie Bradshaw on an episode of Sex and the City when she stunned in one of Mr Big’s (Chris Noth, 65) oversized dress shirts and an Hermes belt.  Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 28, also sported a similar look when she was spotted enjoying an afternoon walk in the brutal New York City weather back in August. A who wore it best situation indeed!

Larsa rocked her version much differently by wearing a pair of thigh-high boots compared to Carrie’s high heels and Emily’s tennis shoes. The outfit, where her sexy undergarments were easily on display, struck a chord with her thousands of fans who couldn’t get over how gorgeous she looked. They also called her the “heavyweight champ” as her belt reminded them of something a boxer or UFC fighter would win.

She also made a big confession in the caption of her post when she revealed that it takes her only an hour to get ready! Part of that process appears to include going through many other options as her bed was piled with clothes in the background of the pic.

Larsa recently showed some skin when she was spotted taking a ride on the SS Groot Yacht in Miami in a sexy crop top and short Daisy Dukes on Nov. 8. Her curvaceous booty was also on display when photogs caught her playfully hanging off the side of the boat.

The mother-of-four no doubt knows how to command attention with her super revealing looks. She stunned in a black mini dress for an evening out with pal Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.