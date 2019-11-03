See Pics
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Super Sexy Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots For Night Out With Kourtney

larsa pippen
MEGA
Larsa Pippen PrettyLittleThing office opening party, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Larsa Pippen arrives for dinner to meet Kourtney Kardashian at Craigs in West Hollywood. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: TherealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540662_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Larsa Pippen's Bodyguard towers over her as she is seen leaving dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen wears tiny Shorts and a yellow plaid shirt as she was seen leaving dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Larsa was driving a brand new McLaren Sports Car Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL5087711 090519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Editor

Hot mom alert! Larsa Pippen enjoyed a night on the town on Nov. 2, and she looked seriously sexy in her sparkling LBD and thigh-high boots.

Larsa Pippen, 45, had heads turning with her sexy look for a night out with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and friends on Nov. 2. The mom of four rocked a sparkling black mini dress, which she paired with thigh high boots and a leather jacket over her shoulders. She was photographed arriving to a dinner for Simon Huck’s birthday in Los Angeles, and she looked super fierce as the paparazzi snapped pics. Larsa loves showing off her amazing figure in sexy outfits, and this was no exception!

This outing comes exactly one year after Larsa made the painful decision to file for divorce from her husband, Scottie Pippen, after 20 years of marriage. This was actually the second time that the couple pulled the plug on their relationship — they also took a break and separated in 2016, but got back together before the Nov. 2018 divorce filing. After Larsa filed for divorce, social media blew up with accusations that she cheated on Scottie, but she quickly took to Instagram to shut down the speculation.

Rather, Larsa said that the reason for the split was because Scottie was not around when she needed him to be. “I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone,” she wrote on Instagram. “At some point I decided I have to live my truth and here I am.”

larsa pippen
MEGA

Since the split, Larsa has been taking advantage of the single life. This actually briefly took a toll on her relationship with Kourtney earlier this year, and a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented their fight over it. The episode was filmed during a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, during which Larsa was trying to set up a night of partying with a group of guys. Kourtney was uninterested, as she wanted to focus on herself, rather than being in a relationship at that time. The ladies argued about the situation, but in the end, they were able to hash out their differences and make amends.