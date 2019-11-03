Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Super Sexy Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots For Night Out With Kourtney

Hot mom alert! Larsa Pippen enjoyed a night on the town on Nov. 2, and she looked seriously sexy in her sparkling LBD and thigh-high boots.

Larsa Pippen, 45, had heads turning with her sexy look for a night out with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and friends on Nov. 2. The mom of four rocked a sparkling black mini dress, which she paired with thigh high boots and a leather jacket over her shoulders. She was photographed arriving to a dinner for Simon Huck’s birthday in Los Angeles, and she looked super fierce as the paparazzi snapped pics. Larsa loves showing off her amazing figure in sexy outfits, and this was no exception!

This outing comes exactly one year after Larsa made the painful decision to file for divorce from her husband, Scottie Pippen, after 20 years of marriage. This was actually the second time that the couple pulled the plug on their relationship — they also took a break and separated in 2016, but got back together before the Nov. 2018 divorce filing. After Larsa filed for divorce, social media blew up with accusations that she cheated on Scottie, but she quickly took to Instagram to shut down the speculation.

Rather, Larsa said that the reason for the split was because Scottie was not around when she needed him to be. “I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone,” she wrote on Instagram. “At some point I decided I have to live my truth and here I am.”

Since the split, Larsa has been taking advantage of the single life. This actually briefly took a toll on her relationship with Kourtney earlier this year, and a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented their fight over it. The episode was filmed during a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, during which Larsa was trying to set up a night of partying with a group of guys. Kourtney was uninterested, as she wanted to focus on herself, rather than being in a relationship at that time. The ladies argued about the situation, but in the end, they were able to hash out their differences and make amends.