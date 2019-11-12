Ciara Twins With Mini-Me Daughter Sienna, 2, In Cute Varsity Jackets: ‘Daddy’s Girls’

Like mother, like daughter. Ciara’s precious two-year-old daughter, Sienna, was a clone of her glamorous mommy when they both rocked matching black cheerleading outfits.

“Twinning” is winning when you’re Ciara and Sienna. The two most important women in Russell Wilson’s life were identical twins in a picture that Ciara, 34, uploaded to her Instagram on Nov. 11. In the picture – which you can see by clicking here – Ciara rocks a black skirt, a pair of fierce boots, and a varsity jacket with the letter “C” on it. Her 2-year-old daughter matched her mom in every way: black shirt, little boots, and her own jacket (with the letter “S”) on it. “Twinning. #DaddysGirls” Ciara captioned the picture while tagging Russell (@dangerusswilson), stylist Maeve Reilly, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, hair guru César DeLeön Ramirêz, photographer Tomás Herold and LA. Roxx.

How adorable! Ciara also shared some more pictures of her “Mini-Me” to her Instagram. “Ci Si #Girls,” she captioned the gallery, which showed Sienna, at age 2, is just as fierce as her mother. As to what inspired this mother-daughter matching moment, Ciara indicated that she and Sienna dressed up to celebrate her collaboration with American Girl. “Thank you, American Girl, for having me be a part of such a special night!” she wrote on IG, sharing a picture of her and Sienna looking at a brand new American Girl doll.

“It was a treat to unveil the beautiful storefront and @Swarovski Doll! Opening up this Ciara Inspired @AmericanGirlBrand doll with my daughter Sienna, brings me so much joy as we enter the holiday season. #AGHoliday season. #AD,” she added. From the looks of it, it won’t be long before there’s a Sienna-inspired American Girl.

In addition to dressing up like her mother, Sienna channeled another R&B icon for Halloween. Sienna and her big brother, Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, dressed up as Janet and Michael Jackson from the Jackson 5 days. Sienna, rocking a blush pink dress complete with a feather boa, was so adorable as she sang along to the J5’s hit, “ABC.” Future, in his own pinks and white outfit, grooved along to the track, as if he was the young King of Pop.

Fans were also treated to pictures of Future and Sienna’s ‘first day’ photos at the start of the school year. “1st Day of School! Dropping off Si Si 1st! Kindergarten and Pre K. Yay!” Ciara wrote on Instagram. Russell chimed in down in the comments section. “Our babies! First day of school!” They grow up so fast.