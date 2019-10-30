Ciara’s Kids Future Jr., 5, & Sienna, 2, Dress As Michael & Janet Jackson In Adorable Halloween Costumes

It’s easy as one, two, three! Ciara’s children Future Jr. and Sienna channeled the late Michael Jackson and his sister, Janet Jackson, in fabulous pink and white outfits perfect for Halloween!

Ciara‘s, 34, kids have basically won Halloween. The “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer took to Instagram on Oct. 29 to give her fans a little preview of her son, Future Jr., 5, and daughter’s, Sienna, 2, amazing Halloween costumes. In the video post, Ciara captures Sienna, dressed as Janet Jackson, and Future Jr., as the late Michael Jackson, singing along to The Jackson 5‘s hit tune “ABC” from 1970 when the group was on the rise. Sienna looked so glamorous in her long, blush pink dress complete with a feathery boa and her hair pulled up in a bun. Future Jr. also looked the part, wearing a white and pink suit and donning a pair of white dress shoes to match! His hair was also styled as a full afro, just like the Jackson brothers wore back in the day. The five-year-old even showed he had the moves to match the group, tapping his feet and grooving to the beat with ease.

Fans shouldn’t be totally surprised that Future Jr., especially, had the dancing skills to go with his costume. On Sept. 24, Future Jr.’s stepdad and Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, 30, gathered the whole family in the driveway of their Seattle home to play a little baseball when Future Jr. absolutely nailed a home run! “That’s a home run, you don’t even have to run after that one,” Russell said as Future Jr. rounded the bases. After circling all of the bases, the five-year-old broke into a dance celebration, showing off his skills with his proud mom documented the entire moment to Russell’s Instagram.

Of course, it’s not just Halloween or a home run when Ciara loves to capture her kids. The “1, 2 Step” singer totally gushed about her little ones on Sept. 4, as they readied to head off to their first day of school! “1st Day of School! Dropping off Si Si 1st! Kindergarten and Pre K. Yay,” Ciara captioned the adorable photo of Future Jr. and Sienna beaming at the camera. The pair were dressed for a fun-filled first day, with Future Jr. donning a pair of black Nike shorts and T-shirt with sneakers, while Sienna went for a matching ensemble in her floral print tracksuit, white tee and matching sneakers. They’re growing up so fast!

Ciara shares Future Jr. with her ex-fiancé, record producer and rapper, Future, 35. The couple were engaged from 2013-2014 before splitting after cheating rumors swirled around the music mogul. Following their highly publicized and nasty breakup, Ciara went on to date and eventually marry Seattle Seahawks player, Russell, in 2016. The pair welcomed their sweet little girl, Sienna, in 2017. Ciara loves to gush about her family and whether it’s Halloween or just another day, fans cannot wait to see what she posts next as her children continue to grow!