Ciara’s Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, Are All Smiles In Adorable 1st Day Of School Photo

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s kids are growing up so fast! The singer and NFL QB shared a photo from Future Jr. and Sienna’s first day of school on September 4, where the kids were all smiles ahead of kindergarten and pre-k!

Back to school! Ciara and Russell Wilson have a kindergartner and a pre-k student on their hands. The power couple shared the same photo of Future Jr., 5, and Sienna, 2, to their separate Instagram accounts on September 4 and their “babies” are growing up so fast!

“1st Day of School! Dropping off Si Si 1st! Kindergarten and Pre K. Yay!”, the “Level Up” singer, 33, captioned the smiling snap of her son, who she shares with ex, rapper Future, along with her daughter from her current marriage to the Seahawks quarterback. Russell, 30, gushed over Future and Sienna in the comments, writing, “Our babies! First day of School!!”

Russell also shared the photo on Instagram with a sweet message. “Nothing better than seeing the smiles on your kids faces on the First Day of School!!! Kindergarten & PreK!”, the footballer captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, “Best buds”. And, that’s the perfect description of Future and Sienna, as the two were pictured holding hands together.

(Photo credit: Ciara/Instagram)

Future looked all grown up in Nike shorts and a black t-shirt with sneakers. Meanwhile, Si Si looked adorable in a multi-colored floral tracksuit with a white tee and matching sneakers. The 5-year-old and 2-year-old looked thrilled to be starting school!

HollywoodLife previously caught up with Russell in June, where he gushed over his family’s support on the football field. “I came in the league and I didn’t have kids at first. I always wanted kids. — That’s one thing I always wanted and hoped and prayed for,” Wilson said during an exclusive interview. “Now, I have two, with (step-son) baby future. Being a step-dad, it’s the greatest blessing in the world.”

The Super Bowl champion went on to explain how important family time is, even when he’s throwing passes. “You get to share this amazing memories with your kids and family,” Russell said, explaining that the football stands look way different now that he’s a father. “I get to see them after the game — three Seahawks jerseys — and they are all grinning ear to ear. It’s the best blessing in the world. I’m just so grateful for that!”