The Jonas Brothers Will Get You Pumped For The Holiday Season With New Song ‘Like It’s Christmas’

With the weather getting colder, it’s starting to feel ‘Like It’s Christmas,’ and the Jonas Brothers are ready to celebrate! These three ‘kings’ – Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas – are getting in the spirit with their new holiday song!

It’s just a week removed from Halloween, but the Jonas Brothers are ready for Christmas. After seeing Mariah Carey kick off the holiday season the second the October ended, the band – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – joined in in the (somewhat premature) celebration on Nov. 8 by releasing their brand new song. Expect to hear their track, “Like It’s Christmas,” everywhere this holiday season because it’ll have you rocking around the Christmas tree…and maybe thinking about Christmas circa 2008. Just listen to the song more closely.

You see, this may be a jam for the 2019 holiday season, but we’re hearing OG JoBros sounds! Thanks to an upbeat guitar, soulful solos and an overall jolly melody, we can’t help but have flashbacks to the aughts era that brought us Year 3000 and Burnin’ Up.

Jonas Brothers fans seemingly have Mariah to thank for this new song. Over at her Instagram, Mariah (still in her Halloween costume) went to bed on Halloween and woke up in her Christmas pajamas to a call from Santa Claus on Nov. 1. Clearly, the Jonas Brothers were watching and eagerly anticipating the start of the holiday season, too. “Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!!” the band’s official social media accounts announced on Monday, Nov. 4. The group shared the song’s cover art, and the illustrated renditions of Nick, Joe and Kevin’s head seem as if they were mimicking Bing Crosby’s White Christmas album.

The Jonas Brothers have always taken the holiday seriously. “We’re huuuge Christmas fans,” a then-21-year-old Kevin told PEOPLE in 2008. “We had a tiny tree on our bus,” said a 19-year-old Joe. “We celebrated Christmas at the Trump hotel in New York,” recalled Nick, then just 16-years-old, in a statement that not has aged well.

In the eleven years since then, all three have gotten married – Joe to Sophie Turner, Nick to Priyanka Chopra and Kevin to Danielle Deleasa – and Kevin himself is a father of two. While the three brothers might not spend Christmas wearing their pajamas inside out (“We think if we wear them inside out, then it will snow,” said Joe in 2008. “We got the idea from some movie we saw when we were kids. We still do it.”) they still clearly still have love for the holiday.

This is not the first Jonas Brothers Christmas song, but it’s the first Jonas Brothers Christmas song in a very, very long time. While a young “Nicholas Jonas” released “Joy to the World (A Christmas Prayer)” in 2003 as his debut single, the Jonas Brothers released their first holiday song in 2007 on Disney Channel Holiday. The compilation — featuring Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Ashley Tisdale, and more – contained “Girl of My Dreams,” a song that has the boys sing “You can take these boxes, tied up with string / ‘Cause all I want for Christmas is the girl of my dreams.”

The Jonas Brothers would release “Joyful Kings” the next year on 2008’s All Wrapped Up — which featured Demi Lovato covering “Wonderful Christmastime.” She and Joe Jonas would perform “My Song For You” on the 2010 Holiday episode of Demi’s show, Sonny With A Chance (though their rendition wouldn’t be released as a single.) Nick Jonas would team with Shania Twain for “Say All You Want For Christmas,” from 2017’ This Is Christmas EP. That year, Joe’s band, DNCE, released “Christmas Without You” on A Very ROC Christmas. While those are all well in good, there hasn’t been a proper Jonas Brothers holiday song in about a decade — until now.