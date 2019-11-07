Kaia Gerber Wear ‘P’ Necklace Out On Red Carpet After Another Date Night With Pete Davidson

A lot can be said with a single letter. After spending some more time with Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber coincidentally attended an event with a piece of jewelry bearing one of his initials.

Either Kaia Gerber is a secret fan of The Rentals’ 1995 alternative rock hit, “Friends Of P.,” or her time with Pete Davidson is going really, really well. The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Luncheon on Nov. 6. While walking the carpet with her mother and grandmother, Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf, onlookers couldn’t help but notice a piece of jewelry slung around Kaia’s neck. The model/actress appeared to wear a gold letter-P necklace. Considering that Kaia has recently spent some time with the Saturday Night Live funnyman, the timing of this necklace raises a few eyebrows. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kaia’s reps for clarification on her jewelry and will update the post when information is made available.

This accessories choice comes after Pete, 25, and Kaia were spotted looking cozy after having a dinner date in Nobu in Malibu on Nov. 6. The two initially sparked romance rumors on Oct. 23, after he was reportedly spotted leaving her NYC apartment. Later in the day, Pete met Kaia for a lunch date at Sadelle’s. Pete — who ended his fling with actress Margaret Qualley just a week before – and Kaia are reportedly just friends. So, does this mean she was wearing a “friendship necklace?” Or is that not a “P” but just an upside-down “d”?

Lately, Pete’s been more known for his dating history than any sketch on Saturday Night Live. Describing his 2018 relationship with Ariana Grande as a “whirlwind” is and understatement. The two were engaged less than two weeks after they began dating in May, but split six months later (which led to Ari releasing her massive hit, the breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.”) After Ari, Pete moved on to date Kate Beckinsale, but after three months, it was over. A similar fate befell his romance with Margaret. He and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress began dating around the start of September, but by Oct. 17, the final reel had played on their fling.

Over the summer, Ari spoke about her former fiancé and how she never really got to know him. “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction,” she told Vogue. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”