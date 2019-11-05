Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless On Australian Beach & Now We’re Gasping For Air — See Pics

Shawn Mendes showed off a lot of skin on Nov. 5 when he didn’t wear a shirt while having fun with some friends at Cape Byron Light in New South Wales.

Shawn Mendes, 21, was looking mighty fine when he stepped out shirtless on an Australian beach on Nov. 5! The singer was spotted getting playful with friends around Cape Byron Light in New South Wales, Australia and wore nothing but bright light blue shorts during the outing. He kept a black sweatshirt tied around his waist and sported black nail polish as he paired the look with black socks and sneakers. The hunk looked as happy as could be while smiling and strolling on the sand as he took in the warm weather and enjoyable company.

Shawn’s girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 22, was noticeably absent during his latest outing, but the two lovebirds have definitely made a lasting impression with their relationship over the past few months. The “Stitches” crooner, who has been playing shows Down Under this past week, recently revealed that he officially started dating the “Havana” singer on July 4, 2019. “We haven’t been dating for that long, we’ve been dating since July 4 offically,” he answered when a fan asked him how long they’ve been together during a Q&A in Hindmarsh, Australia on Oct. 26.

Just a few weeks before Shawn’s admission, Camila hinted at how much she adores her beau when she gushed about him during an interview on ITV’s Lorraine on Oct. 7. “I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me. Yeah, I’m really happy,” she said during the TV appearance.

We love seeing Shawn strutting his stuff whenever he’s out and about, and his latest outing was one for the books! We look forward to seeing more eye-catching moments from the talented musician.