Happy 64th Birthday, Kris Jenner: 13 Times She Outshined Her Daughters In Sexy Outfits

It’s our favorite momager’s birthday! On Kris Jenner’s special day, we’re looking back at some of her fiercest and sexiest looks throughout the years.

It’s no question that the KarJenners are some of the most fashionable celebrities. They are constantly pushing boundaries and trying new things, and even put their own unique spins on classic looks. But if you’re looking for where the foundation for all this good fashion sense comes from, then look no further than their matriarch. Kris Jenner, 64, has rocked some absolutely fabulous frocks since walking into the spotlight. The famous KarJenner “momager” has really kept up with her daughters in terms of style and at 64, has maintained such a classic look. Sometimes, Kris even out-dresses her own daughters!

One such time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star strutted her stuff was at the The Glam App Launch in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Kris looked perfect in a plum pantsuit and showed off this classic cut with a bit of modern flair. Kris fashioned the suit with a shirt that matched her skin tone perfectly, and made sure that the suit and her stunning, smoky-eyed makeup was the center of attention. She went with minimal jewelry for this look, wearing a pair of studs and just a few, simple rings on her fingers — which featured a white manicure.

Naturally, the classic pantsuit isn’t all that Kris can rock — although it is her signature look. On Sept. 25, 2019, she stepped out for Paris Fashion Week and looked almost like she could have walked right onto the runway! Kris rocked a skintight black leather trench coat with a rope belt cinching in her waist, paired with skinny leg black leather trousers, an oversized camel cape on top, finishing off the look with a red suede fringe Balmain purse. She looked absolutely fierce, with the collar of her cape standing up just enough to be at the same level as her chin. Kris paired the ensemble with black, thick-framed sunglasses. It’s pretty clear where her daughter, Kendall Jenner, 24, gets her model looks and confidence from.

And just like any supportive mom, Kris is always on hand supporting her daughter Kendall as she walks the runway. Kris hit the front row of the Balmain Fashion Show for Paris Fashion Week in September 2019 and was totally sparkling — literally! Kris donned a stunning, glitter-clad black pantsuit that featured a classic cut to accentuate her figure. Her makeup was quite stunning, as she went with a classic, clean look with bright eyes. Per her usual accessories, Kris was low-key, wearing a pair of simple studs and a few rings. Her signature sunglasses, however, were right on hand!

Kris Jenner always manages to look so confident and sexy in anything she wears. Over the years, she’s donned fashion forward, often monochromatic looks that will never go out of style. Whether she is out and about supporting one of her daughters or stepping out for the latest high-profile event, Kris has a timeless fashion sense that looks amazing at any age. Celebrate Kris Jenner’s birthday by clicking through the gallery above!