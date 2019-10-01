Kris Jenner & All Of Her Daughters Pose Together In Sexy Cover Shoot For CR Fashion Book

Is it hot in here? The Kardashian Jenner sisters, and their mom, Kris Jenner, are smoldering on the latest cover of ‘CR Fashion Book’ in coordinating outfits. What stunners!

Hello, glamour! Kris Jenner and her five daughters graced the cover of CR Fashion Book‘s 15th issue, posing together for their first fashion magazine cover photoshoot in four years. On the gorgeous cover, all six women — Kris, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian — are dressed in custom Mugler pieces and Yeezy shoes. Gotta rep the family brand! Their family photo is simply stunning. Each woman wears sheer, black stockings and opera-length gloves. Kim and Kendall are perfection in different versions of a black bodysuit — Kim’s with a peplum waist, and Kendall’s more fitted, but just as sexy.

Kris and Kourtney are in black, as well, though their outfits don’t match. The KarJenner matriarch is stately in a black, off-the-shoulder shift dress with a thigh slit flaunting her amazing legs. It’s hard to see Kourtney’s full outfit, but it appears that she’s in a turtleneck jumpsuit with a dangerously low front. Despite the high neckline and long sleeves, it may be one of her most daring looks yet! Readers eyes are sure to be drawn to Kylie and Khloe while viewing the cover. They’re the only sisters wearing white, Khloe in a sophisticated blazer and coordinating, knee-length skirt, and Kylie in a bodysuit similar to Kendall and Kim’s.

CR Fashion Book founder and editor-in-chief, Carine Roitfeld, who is a longtime family friend and collaborator, said in a statement, “I chose to have the Kardashian/Jenner women on the cover of this issue as they perfectly embody our theme of public vs. private. They live their private lives publicly and have done so for over a decade. It’s also rare to see all of the girls together in the same editorial, so it was a pleasure to have them all involved.”

We’ve seen a preview of the photos inside the upcoming issue, and let’s just say they’re as epic as the cover. CR Fashion Book issue 15, starring the Kardashians and Jenners, hits newsstands in New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, and London on October 3. And head out immediately to grab one when it does — they’re only printing 500 issues of this limited edition magazine!