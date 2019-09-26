Kris Jenner Rocks All-White Pant Suit In Paris During Outing With BF Corey Gamble — See Pics

Kris Jenner was looking like one fierce mama in a sexy white power suit at Paris Fashion Week with BF Corey Gamble!

Kris Jenner, 63, is turning heads in her latest ensemble at Paris Fashion Week! The momager stepped out in a super sexy white power suit as she exited the Ritz Hotel in the French capital on Thursday, September 26. The stunning crepe blazer featured some unique details, including luxe silk peak labels on the front, and a romantic tie closure in place of a traditional button. The breezy, wide-legged pants featured a white silk racing stripe down the side, and ankle-high slits on each side. Kris contrasted the all-white ensemble with a pointy black pump.

Kris accessorized with an ultra-luxe albino crocodile Hermes Kelly bag with silver hardware. The bag, which is slightly smaller than the iconic Birkin, features an ombre like beige to cream tone. Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham have been spotted with similar Hermes bags, which can retail for over $100K. She finished her look with dangly hook earrings, and rings. Kris’ make-up was on point, too, as she rocked a brown glossy lip — perhaps from Kylie or Kim‘s cosmetic lines — and glam lashes.

Kris and boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, were all-smiles as they exited the hotel and Kris reportedly stumbled as bodyguards assisted her getting into her car. The couple appeared to be having a romantic evening out, as they were also seen holding hands. For his part, Corey was dressed for a night on the town in a fall-ready burgundy blazer and a black t-shirt, pants and suede sneakers. He also added a gold watch with a black leather strap to finish his look.

Kris has been busy in Paris, while her 22-year-old Kylie is at home in the hospital. Kylie was named the Director of Makeup for the Balmain show, which is scheduled alongside the release of her anticipated Kylie Cosmetics X Balmain cosmetics launch, but unfortunately had to skip out.