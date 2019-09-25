Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Sizzle In Tight Leather Looks: Plus, 30 More Times KarJenners Wore Leather

If there’s one thing the Kardashians love to do, it’s make a statement & that’s exactly what Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian did when they wore these leather looks.

Kris Jenner, 63, has officially arrived at Paris Fashion Week and the momager hit the streets on September 24, when she rocked a seriously chic leather look. Kris looked fabulous when she opted to wear a skintight black leather trench coat, which she kept buttoned all the way to the top, and cinched in her waist with a tight rope belt. She styled the leather trench with matching leather skinny leg pants and accessorized with a pair of croc-embossed leather booties, and a gorgeous, oversized camel cape trench coat which was draped over her outfit. A bright red fringe suede Balmain purse and a pair of round black sunnies tied her whole look together.

Meanwhile, that same day, Kris’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, 38, also stepped out in a leather look while in Los Angeles, and it was equally as chic. Kim showed off her curvaceous figure when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight black Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers, which were fitted on her thighs and waist, but were wide-leg from her knees down. She styled her pants with a sleeveless, form-fitting black crop top, which showed off a hint of her abs, and accessorized with a simple pair of black studded ankle-strap heels.

While Kris and Kim both rocked their outfits on the same day, this is not the first time the Kardashian gang has rocked the sexy material. In fact, all of the KarJenner sisters have worn sexy leather looks before, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Aside from Kris and Kim, one sister who loves wearing leather is Kendall Jenner, 23. The supermodel loves to dress down leather pants and just recently, during New York Fashion Week, she rocked a slew of different leather pants. On Sept. 11, she rocked a black Raf Simons x Peter De Potter T-Shirt styled with gray snakeskin Stand Studio Rina Pants and a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner Sneakers.

Kendall’s younger sis, Kylie, 22, also loves a sexy leather moment and one of our favorite looks from her was her all-red ensemble back in May, when she headed to her friend, Yris Palmer’s birthday party in LA wearing tight, high-waisted David Koma Slim Jersey-Leather Pants paired with a red satin David Koma Ruched Open Top, a pair of red Saint Laurent Zoe Patent Leather Pumps, and a bedazzled Judith Leiber Lipstick Clutch.

There are so many other looks the family has worn, including sexy leather get-ups from Khloe and Kourtney, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!