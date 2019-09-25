Fashion
Hollywood Life

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Sizzle In Tight Leather Looks: Plus, 30 More Times KarJenners Wore Leather

kris jenner
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner Chrome Hearts party, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2018 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble leave their hotel in Paris during Paris fashion week Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: ACAU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian dons all black as she steps out for lunch today in L.A. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq go out for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

If there’s one thing the Kardashians love to do, it’s make a statement & that’s exactly what Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian did when they wore these leather looks.

Kris Jenner, 63, has officially arrived at Paris Fashion Week and the momager hit the streets on September 24, when she rocked a seriously chic leather look. Kris looked fabulous when she opted to wear a skintight black leather trench coat, which she kept buttoned all the way to the top, and cinched in her waist with a tight rope belt. She styled the leather trench with matching leather skinny leg pants and accessorized with a pair of croc-embossed leather booties, and a gorgeous, oversized camel cape trench coat which was draped over her outfit. A bright red fringe suede Balmain purse and a pair of round black sunnies tied her whole look together.

Meanwhile, that same day, Kris’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, 38, also stepped out in a leather look while in Los Angeles, and it was equally as chic. Kim showed off her curvaceous figure when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, skintight black Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers, which were fitted on her thighs and waist, but were wide-leg from her knees down. She styled her pants with a sleeveless, form-fitting black crop top, which showed off a hint of her abs, and accessorized with a simple pair of black studded ankle-strap heels.

While Kris and Kim both rocked their outfits on the same day, this is not the first time the Kardashian gang has rocked the sexy material. In fact, all of the KarJenner sisters have worn sexy leather looks before, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. Aside from Kris and Kim, one sister who loves wearing leather is Kendall Jenner, 23. The supermodel loves to dress down leather pants and just recently, during New York Fashion Week, she rocked a slew of different leather pants. On Sept. 11, she rocked a black Raf Simons x Peter De Potter T-Shirt styled with gray snakeskin Stand Studio Rina Pants and a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Static Wave Runner Sneakers.

Kris Jenner stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25, when she rocked a skintight black leather trench coat with a rope belt cinching in her waist, paired with skinny leg black leather trousers, an oversized camel cape on top, & a red suede fringe Balmain purse. (SplashNews)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was out in LA on Sept. 25, when she showed off her curves in tight, high-waisted black Helmut Lang Masc Leather Trousers paired with a tiny black crop top. (Backgrid)

Kendall’s younger sis, Kylie, 22, also loves a sexy leather moment and one of our favorite looks from her was her all-red ensemble back in May, when she headed to her friend, Yris Palmer’s birthday party in LA wearing tight, high-waisted David Koma Slim Jersey-Leather Pants paired with a red satin David Koma Ruched Open Top, a pair of red Saint Laurent Zoe Patent Leather Pumps, and a bedazzled Judith Leiber Lipstick Clutch.

There are so many other looks the family has worn, including sexy leather get-ups from Khloe and Kourtney, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!