Kylie Jenner Looks Red Hot In Sexy Satin Crop Top & Skintight Leather Hot Pants — See Pics

Kylie Jenner looked super sexy in head-to-toe red when she headed to a friend’s birthday party in skintight leather pants & a cutout silk top.

Kylie Jenner, 21, looked sexier than ever when she headed to her friend, Yris Palmer’s, birthday party at Catch in West Hollywood on Wednesday, May 8. The mother-of-one opted to wear a pair of super tight, high-waisted red David Koma Slim Jersey-Leather Pants that hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. She paired the pants with a red satin David Koma Ruched Open Top which featured an off the shoulder neckline, and two skinny straps around her neck. The silky top had long poofy sleeves, while the bodice featured ruched detailing around her chest, showing off ample cleavage, as the rest of the shirt was cutout directly under her chest, showing off her toned abs, with tie trimmings hanging down the front. Kylie’s fire engine red outfit was the exact look worn on the David Koma Fall ’19 runway. She topped off her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings, pointy-toed red Saint Laurent Zoe Patent Leather Pumps and a fabulous Judith Leiber Lipstick Clutch completely covered in crystals.

As for Kylie’s glam, she completely ditched the extra long pastel hued wigs that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala and after party, choosing to keep her black hair parted in the middle, and slicked back into a sleek bun. She added a light smokey eye and a light taupe matte brown lip, completing her entire ensemble. We loved this look on Kylie and lately her fashion moments have been seriously on point.

We have to talk about her fabulous Met Gala looks because she looked flawless. Kylie arrived at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 rocking head-to-toe Versace, as her gown was skintight and completely sheer, while embellished in crystals. The bodice of the dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage, while the bottom half of the gown showed off her bare legs, before flowing into a giant fluffy purple feather hem. The sleeves of the dress were also made up of huge purple feather sleeves, while her hair was done in a lavender, long straight wig to match her look.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s after party look was a bit similar, as she looked like The Little Mermaid when she wore an aqua Atelier Versace gown which was also completely sheer, as it was made of a mesh material, and the bodice of the dress featured a tight silver sequin bra that showed off major cleavage, while a sexy cutout showed off her toned abs.