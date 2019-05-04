Kim Vs. Kendall Vs. Kylie: Look Back At Their Hottest Met Gala Looks Of All-Time

The Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year, so it’s no surprise that the Kardashian/Jenner sister always go ALL out and look AMAZING when they walk the red carpet!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have become staples at the Met Gala, and some of their best fashion looks EVER have been worn at the event over the years. Kim attended her first Met Gala in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with her first child, North West. She didn’t exactly hit the mark with her fashion that year, and her floral dress was definitely meme-worthy. Luckily, even Kim knew it was a fashion mishap, and poked fun at herself by re-wearing the outfit for Halloween in 2015, when she was pregnant once again!

Of course, Kim has improved since then! To the 2018 Met Gala, she looked beyond sexy in a form-fitting gold dress that hugged every inch of her body. Kim worked to get in shape for the high-profile red carpet for WEEKS, and her hard work definitely paid off! Her 2016 look, a metallic silver dress with thigh-high leg slit, was also super memorable. Meanwhile, Kendall has also come a long way. She attended her first Met Gala with Topshop in 2014, but has moved onto much bigger fashion brands since then. In fact, she wore what might have been the sexiest Met Gala look of all time in 2017, when she showed up in a mesh La Perla gown which left VERY little to the imagination!

As for Kylie — she began attending the Met Gala in 2016, and always takes it up a notch with her style every year. At the 2018 event, she was just three months post-baby, and she looked amazing in her strapless black gown.

There are plenty more iconic Kardashian/Jenner Met Gala dresses where these came from!