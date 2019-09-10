Kris Jenner, 63, Goes Out In Sexy See Through Blouse Boldly Revealing Lingerie & Looks Like A Queen

Kris Jenner was out to eat in LA on Sept. 9, when she wore a sexy sheer mesh top that revealed her bra, styled with a blazer & trousers.

Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The 63-year-old momager stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in LA on September 9 when she opted to wear one of her sexiest outfits to-date. Kris donned a completely sheer mesh black blouse which was covered in crystals, revealing her black bra underneath, and major cleavage. She tucked the see-through blouse into a pair of high-waisted, satin black trousers and threw on a matching black blazer with satin lapels on top. Kris accessorized her glam look with a pair of pointy-toed pumps, a Dior purse, huge diamond hoops, and oversized sunglasses. Kris is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and she especially loves a good tailored suit. Even though Kris is in LA instead of New York Fashion Week, she still managed to look super stylish.

While Kris is in LA, her daughters Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kim Kardashian, 38, are in New York City. Kendall has been out and about at a ton of fashion shows, and while she’s not walking the runways this season, she’s making up for it by attending shows in some seriously amazing outfits. The supermodel headed to a DKNY party on Sept. 9 when she opted to wear a satin black blazer dress with a sheer mesh neckline, paired with knee-high black leather boots. Another one of our favorite looks from her this week was her strapless black skintight jumpsuit with bermuda shorts, which she paired with Alexander Wang Embellished Logo Sandals. From her snakeskin Stand Studio Rina Pants with a graphic T-shirt, By Far Uma Bag, Yeezy PVC Wedge Thong Sandals, and Tiffany & Co. Link Earrings, to her oversized black leather trousers and a baggy T-shirt – Kendall has been slaying her NYFW looks.

Meanwhile, Kim looked just as fabulous when stepped out for The Today Show on September 10 in a sexy silk two-piece ensemble featuring a button-down champagne blouse tucked into matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Her short bob was done perfectly sleek and straight and parted in the middle.

Kris looked absolutely amazing in her sexy sheer top outfit and her daughters have been looking just as good.