Kendall slayed another sexy look during New York Fashion Week, but isn’t walking in any of the shows this season.

Kendall Jenner may not be walking the runway, but she’s owning New York Fashion Week! The 23-year-old was spotted in another chic and sexy look as she headed to dinner at the ritzy Cipriani in the Big Apple on Saturday, September 7. Kendall sported a skintight strapless black romper for the outing, which was athleisure-inspired with its bike short bottom. The top component featured a sweetheart neck to accentuate her bust, while the form fit showed off Kendall’s fit physique and derrière. The outfit was also the perfect ensemble for Kendall to flaunt her perfect, toned legs and slender arms. She kept the sporty theme going with a high pony tail, and finished the look with a ’00s-inspired shoulder bag — a favorite of hers lately — circle earrings and barely-there strappy sandals.

Kendall was dining at the iconic Italian restaurant with a slew of famous friends, including fellow models Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow — who recently just collaborated on a makeup line with Kendall’s big sister Kim Kardashian — Lais Ribeiro, Doutzen Kroes and rapper ASAP Ferg. Kendall was seated next to her close friend Bella, 22, throughout the evening, as she as photographed laughing and smiling throughout the meal. The duo appeared to be intensely engaged in conversation at one point. Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and Leonardo DiCaprio were also spotted exiting the hot spot.

While Kendall has been making a splash in fabulous attire all over NYC, she isn’t walking in any shows this season according, and opted to take a season off. She hasn’t directly addressed why, but she’s remained front and center for Stuart Weitzman’s Boot Camp Fall 2019 Campaign that dropped last week, and features the model showing off some choreographed moves. She also appeared at Longchamp’s show earlier on Saturday — a brand she also has an endorsement deal with — and has been out and about for various parties and dinners, including Kaia Gerber‘s lavish 18th birthday bash on Friday evening.

Kendall has previously stated in interviews and on social media that walking in fashion week shows causes her to experience anxiety and panic attacks. “I have, literally, crazy anxiety. I can’t stop,” she told her sister Kylie Jenner on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the two were getting ready for the 2019 Met Gala. Either way, Kendall seems to be having a great time on her trip — and she can enjoy it all without the grueling early morning call-times.