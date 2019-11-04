Feeling good! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris showed off her amazing body as she donned a skintight, gray jumpsuit with revealing cutouts in a new Instagram video.

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, is totally feeling herself! The singer took to Instagram on Nov. 3 and showed off her incredible body in a form fitting jumpsuit that accentuated her figure perfectly. Tiny also sported a pair of bright, yellow sneakers and showed off her beautiful gray eyes while toying with her long, black hair throughout the fun and flirty video. “My bathroom make the best bathroom selfie videos,” Tiny began the caption to her post. “Feeling Blessed & fine at the same damn time!! 🙏🏽👑🤩”

And Tiny has really been looking fine, too! Over the Halloween holiday, Tiny and her husband, rapper T.I., 39, dressed up as a sexy Foxy Brown with T.I. as her ‘Big Daddy.’ The couple posed for a number of photos together and looked practically unrecognizable. Tiny fashioned a skin tight, belted black leather dress with gold knee high boots and wore her hair in an afro, while T.I. wore a green, plaid print suit with matching boots, a pair of black framed glasses, and a fedora to match! “What’s a pimp with out his bottom bih!! On my Foxy Brown 💩 but we a real life movie tho… @troubleman31 aka Big Daddy & his Trixie🤪 👑😻👅 #Halloween2019 #Cassettetape #AtlantasOwnBonnieNClydeBitches,” she captioned the pics.

As for ‘feeling blessed,’ Tiny and T.I.’s relationship seems to be going strong. But recently, the rapper was put on the spot to account for past rumors about his relationship and whether he and Tiny ever considered divorcing. “We were never apart,” he admitted on the Oct. 29 episode of the Tamron Hall Show. “Listen, I love my wife and I love my family, I think that goes without saying. I think, you know what I’m saying, a lot of people put a lot of, as we call it, a lot of cap on it. That’s a slang term that means exaggeration for those who don’t know. They put a lot of cap on things, man but, you know what I’m saying, my life is your entertainment and I understand that so I will allow a little bit of it, but I’m going to stop it when I think it’s time.”

Clearly, every bit of Tiny’s life is living up to ‘feeling blessed and fine!’ The singer looked absolutely amazing her Instagram video and rocked her jumpsuit with a confidence and verve all her own. Fans love to see Tiny post videos that show off her happy life and her great body and they cannot wait to see what she shares next!