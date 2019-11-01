Tiny Dresses As A Super Sexy Foxy Brown & Poses With ‘Big Daddy’ T.I. On Halloween

Tiny and T.I. went old school with their couples’ costume, channeling Fox Brown and ‘Big Daddy’ for a major Halloween bash!

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, and her husband T.I., 39, took couples’ costumes to a whole new level. The duo dressed up as Foxy Brown and ‘Big Daddy’ for a Halloween bash and were so in character, it’s difficult to even recognize them! Tiny looked incredible in her skin tight, belted black leather dress with gold knee high boots. Her makeup looked stunning, with black eyeliner highlighting her beautiful eyes, and she topped off the ensemble with an afro. T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., couldn’t have looked more different. The rapper wore a green, plaid print suit with matching boots. But it wasn’t just his wardrobe that totally threw fans. T.I. also sported a fake bird, shoulder-length, straight black hair, glasses and a fedora to pull the entire look together.

The couple couldn’t have looked more flawless. Tiny and T.I. posed for a series of photos on Tiny’s Instagram account, as she captioned the post, “What’s a pimp with out his bottom bih!! On my Foxy Brown 💩 but we a real life movie tho… @troubleman31 aka Big Daddy & his Trixie🤪 👑😻👅 #Halloween2019 #Cassettetape #AtlantasOwnBonnieNClydeBitches.” The photo series showed the pair standing atop a couch and table and later with a group of friends. They looked so fierce throughout the night, showing that the couple who dresses up together stays together!

But it’s actually Tiny and T.I.’s relationship that has been under scrutiny, with split and divorce rumors resurfacing, recently. T.I. addressed the rumors on his appearance on the Oct. 29 episode of the Tamron Hall Show and commented on the speculation surrounding the couples’ union that have been plaguing the married couple of nine years — though they have been together for 18. “We were never apart,” he admitted following Tamron Halls‘ question. “Listen, I love my wife and I love my family, I think that goes without saying.”

While T.I. was adamant about the current status of his marriage, Tiny did reveal on the Oct. 27 episode of the ExpediTIously podcast that she was “living the life,” during the couple’s short break in 2016 before they reconciled and welcomed their daughter Heiress Diana, 3. All this time later, it’s clear there’s a lot of love between these two. In fact, there’s enough that they are still dressing up for Halloween together! Tiny and T.I. really pulled off a fantastic look, and worked it so well while showing off their love.